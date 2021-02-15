The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (26) 16-1 746 2 2. South Carolina (2) 17-2 700 1 3. Louisville 19-1 675 3 4. NC State 13-2 642 4 5. Texas A&M (1) 19-1 639 6 6. Stanford (1) 18-2 627 5 7. Baylor 16-2 564 7 8. UCLA 12-3 530 8 9. Maryland 14-2 515 9 10. Arizona 14-2 505 10 11. Michigan 11-1 432 12 12. South Florida 11-1 386 14 13. Oregon 12-4 377 11 14. Indiana 13-4 332 15 15. Ohio St. 12-3 303 12 16. Gonzaga 18-2 272 17 17. Kentucky 14-5 260 20 18. Arkansas 15-7 248 18 19. DePaul 11-4 174 22 19. West Virginia 16-3 174 19 21. Tennessee 12-5 172 16 22. Georgia 16-4 139 24 23. South Dakota St. 17-2 130 23 24. Northwestern 11-4 92 21 25. Missouri St. 13-2 79 25

Others receiving votes: Rutgers 10, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma St. 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Georgia Tech 3, Mississippi St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Rice 2.