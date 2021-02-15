PSG midfielder Verratti available against Barcelona

Sports
Associated Press24

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has recovered from a hip injury and will be available for Tuesday’s Champions League match at Barcelona.

Verratti missed PSG’s last two matches but has been included in coach Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the last 16 match in Spain.

Verratti’s return will boost PSG’s chances in the absence of Neymar and Angel Di Maria, who have been ruled out with injuries.

___

More AP soccer : https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Jurgen Klopp ready to turn Liverpool’s season around

Associated Press

The Latest: Schwarz wins combined for Austria’s 3rd gold

Associated Press

Gladbach says coach Marco Rose leaving for Dortmund

Associated Press