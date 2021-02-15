ODOT Ready For the Next Round of the Winter Storm

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews worked through the night battling the first round of snow, which moved into the area early Monday morning.

Snow is expected to pick back up this afternoon and accumulate rapidly overnight into Tuesday.

ODOT is fully staffed with more than 200 crews in Central Ohio working around the clock until the storm has passed and roads are clear.

Pavement temperatures are in the 20s throughout the region, which means any precipitation will freeze on contact and slick spots are probable.

Due to the frigid temperatures, ODOT will use calcium chloride to help cut through the ice and snow. In addition, crews will give special attention to ramps and bridges which typically freeze before surface roads.

Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads when the snow is heaviest to give plows ample room to work. Motorists who must travel should take it slow and be alert to quickly changing conditions.