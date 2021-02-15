ODOT Ready for the Big Winter Storm

George Hiotis115

Ready, set, snow! The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is ready to hit the road as snow moves in overnight and significant accumulation is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. 

  • ODOT will be fully staffed in Ohio beginning at midnight Sunday and plan to work 12-hour shifts for the foreseeable future.
  • Lighter snow is expected during the day Monday, with heavier accumulation beginning just before the evening commute on Monday and continuing through the night. While snow is falling, drivers should expect snow-covered roadways and hazardous travel conditions. 
  • Pavement temperatures are near or below freezing across the region, which means snow is likely to stick early in the storm. Salt on the roads from previous storms will assist in melting the initial precipitation. 
  • As temperatures fall below 20 degrees with the wind chill, crews will increase the concentration of calcium chloride to be more effective in extreme temperatures.
  • In the last two weeks, ODOT plows were hit 6 times. If drivers must be on the road, please give snow plows plenty of room to work.
