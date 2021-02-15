ODOT Prepares For Winter Storms

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The imminent threat of severe winter weather has got the Ohio Department of Transportation working overtime to keep our streets and highways safe.

The District 5 branch is well versed and prepared for anything mother nature can throw at them. They work in alternating twelve hour shifts to be sure to have coverage 24/7.

“We’re prepared, we went on twelve hour shifts last night beginning at midnight, so getting ready for a crew change at noon. New crew will come in and be on the crew from noon to midnight… they focus on plowing first. We could get up to an inch an hour it sounds like, so the main goal is going to be plow first and then focus on clean-up.” , district five public relations officer Morgan Overbey said to reporters.

ODOT will use a mixture of beet juice and salt to keep the roads clear. With work going all through the day and night they want to stress the importance of safety around ODOT workers.

“It’s very important we always are preaching to give our crews plenty of room to work. That’s important because we’ve had six crews struck so far this year and we had eight total in 2020 and six already this winter.” , Overbey continued.

Maintaining a safe speed and distance around snow plows and salt trucks will be key to maintaining road safety for yourself and workers.