Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Devon Prep 65, Archbishop Ryan 61

Erie Cathedral Prep 64, Grove City 60

Erie McDowell 84, Erie First Christian Academy 35

Forest Hills 72, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 42

Fort Leboeuf 64, Corry 42

Franklin 88, North East 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Belle Vernon vs. Ringgold, ppd.

Belle Vernon vs. South Park, ppd.

Keystone Oaks vs. West Mifflin, ccd.

Norwin vs. Franklin Regional, ccd.

Portage Area vs. Windber, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Quaker Valley vs. Plum, ccd.

Shikellamy vs. Southern Columbia, ppd.

Wellsboro vs. Troy, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bensalem 70, Harry S. Truman 49

Columbia 76, York County Tech 49

General McLane 38, Corry 18

Girard 48, Baltimore Northwestern, Md. 26

Girard 48, Northwestern 26

Greenville 50, Wilmington 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 70, Camp Hill 31

Lackawanna Trail 43, Susquehanna 33

Lakeview 64, Sharon 20

Manheim Township 60, Lebanon 50

Mercyhurst Prep 38, Fairview 35

Mount Calvary 42, West Shore 23

Philadelphia West Catholic 61, Lansdale Catholic 60

Saegertown 46, Union City 42

Scranton Holy Cross 49, Mid Valley 35

Scranton Prep 81, West Scranton 16

Valley View 54, Scranton 40

Villa Maria 50, Erie McDowell 19

Warren 50, Harbor Creek 24

West Greene 82, Monessen 30

Western Wayne 44, Honesdale 29

Wyoming Seminary 46, Hanover Area 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Hoban, Ohio vs. North Allegheny, ccd.

Bethel Park vs. Pittsburgh North Catholic, ppd.

Canon-McMillan vs. Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Franklin Regional vs. Pine-Richland, ppd.

Hampton vs. Butler, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Highlands vs. Leechburg, ppd.

Keystone Oaks vs. West Mifflin, ppd.

Penn Hills vs. Fox Chapel, ppd.

South Allegheny vs. Blairsville, ppd.

Trinity vs. Baldwin, ppd.

Washington vs. Ringgold, ppd.

Yough vs. East Allegheny, ppd.

