Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Devon Prep 65, Archbishop Ryan 61
Erie Cathedral Prep 64, Grove City 60
Erie McDowell 84, Erie First Christian Academy 35
Forest Hills 72, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 42
Fort Leboeuf 64, Corry 42
Franklin 88, North East 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Belle Vernon vs. Ringgold, ppd.
Belle Vernon vs. South Park, ppd.
Keystone Oaks vs. West Mifflin, ccd.
Norwin vs. Franklin Regional, ccd.
Portage Area vs. Windber, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Quaker Valley vs. Plum, ccd.
Shikellamy vs. Southern Columbia, ppd.
Wellsboro vs. Troy, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bensalem 70, Harry S. Truman 49
Columbia 76, York County Tech 49
General McLane 38, Corry 18
Girard 48, Baltimore Northwestern, Md. 26
Girard 48, Northwestern 26
Greenville 50, Wilmington 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 70, Camp Hill 31
Lackawanna Trail 43, Susquehanna 33
Lakeview 64, Sharon 20
Manheim Township 60, Lebanon 50
Mercyhurst Prep 38, Fairview 35
Mount Calvary 42, West Shore 23
Philadelphia West Catholic 61, Lansdale Catholic 60
Saegertown 46, Union City 42
Scranton Holy Cross 49, Mid Valley 35
Scranton Prep 81, West Scranton 16
Valley View 54, Scranton 40
Villa Maria 50, Erie McDowell 19
Warren 50, Harbor Creek 24
West Greene 82, Monessen 30
Western Wayne 44, Honesdale 29
Wyoming Seminary 46, Hanover Area 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Hoban, Ohio vs. North Allegheny, ccd.
Bethel Park vs. Pittsburgh North Catholic, ppd.
Canon-McMillan vs. Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Franklin Regional vs. Pine-Richland, ppd.
Hampton vs. Butler, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Highlands vs. Leechburg, ppd.
Keystone Oaks vs. West Mifflin, ppd.
Penn Hills vs. Fox Chapel, ppd.
South Allegheny vs. Blairsville, ppd.
Trinity vs. Baldwin, ppd.
Washington vs. Ringgold, ppd.
Yough vs. East Allegheny, ppd.
