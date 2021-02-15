Highway Patrol Issues Safety Warnings

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The persistent threat of winter weather has made transportation hazardous all across Ohio.

The Muskingum Branch of the Highway Patrol is offering tips to maintain safe driving. Trooper Brice Nihiser tells us more.

“If drivers do have to go out, mainly driving slower and giving time for everything you’re doing, whether it’s braking, decelerating, accelerating, anything like that, just allow yourself extra time. If you don’t have to go out in these conditions, it’s probably best not to.”, Nihiser said via Zoom.

Slowly applying your brakes can allow for better control of your car. If following another car look to maintain a safe distance and speed behind them.

“It’s all weather dependent, so depending on whether you have snow, depending on whether you have ice, there could be a whole myriad of things that go into how you should be driving… we always recommend that three to four car lengths and then once you get into higher speeds to increase that distance. Obviously in this case you wanna have an even greater distance, so greater than three or four car lengths.”, Nihiser advised.

The patrol reminds motorists to drive safely and stay home if possible.