Genesis HealthCare Expands Visitation Policy

Genesis HealthCare System has expanded its visitation policy to enable Emergency Department (ED) patients who are not suspected of having COVID-19 to one adult visitor. This change is effective immediately. ED patients who are suspected of having the COVID-19 virus are not permitted to have any visitors.

Depending on the number of patients and visitors currently in the Emergency Department, visitation may be temporarily suspended. Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to visit unless there are special circumstances.

All visitors must wear a mask at all times during their visit and adhere to social distancing of at least 6 feet at all times. Visitors coming to the facility will go through a screening process. Those with fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills and shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or loss of taste and smell will not be allowed to visit.