Fisherman Rescued from Lake

Several fire departments and emergency crews helped to rescue a man who fell into Tecumseh Lake, near Shawnee, Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. The Shawnee Fire Department said when crews arrived they found one male victim submerged in the water with only his arms and head above the ice. He was part of an ice fishing group. The other fishermen had gotten off the ice after attempting a rescue.

Crews on the scene used ropes, ladder and a stokes basket to attempt rescue. Deputy Rushing, a new Straitsville Firefighter and two Shawnee Firefighters formed a chain across the ice to the victim. A rope secured the victim and he was pulled from the water and ashore by additional personnel.

He was transported to Grant Medical Center by Medflight.

Deputy Rushing was taken by New Lexington EMS to a local hospital where he was treated and released for cold exposure.