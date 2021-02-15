AP source: Cavs to sit Andre Drummond while pursuing trade

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond wasn’t part of the Cavaliers’ future plans. He’s not part of current ones, either.

The two-time All-Star center will be inactive for upcoming games as the Cavs, who are struggling badly after a solid start, pursue a trade for him, a person familiar with the team’s intentions told The Associated Press on Monday.

Drummond sat out Sunday night’s game — the team called it “rest” — against the Los Angeles Clippers and will continue to stay on the sideline, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Cavs have not publicly commented on Drummond’s situation.

There is “nothing imminent” on the trade front, the person added. The deadline is March 25.

The Cavs moved center Jarrett Allen into Drummond’s starting spot on Sunday, and the team intends to build around the 22-year-old Allen, who was acquired along with forward Taurean Prince from Brooklyn in a trade last month.

As the Cavs lost their seventh straight game Sunday, Drummond sat on Cleveland’s bench wearing a sweatshirt that had “Farewell” written on the front. The Cavs would like to acquire future assets for Drummond, who is in the final year of a contract that will pay him $28.7 million this season.

After a surprising start under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cavs have plummeted in the standings. They’ve lost 11 of 13 going into Monday’s game against Golden State.

Cleveland was beaten 128-111 by the Clippers, who had stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out with injuries.

Although he’s known his days with Cleveland were likely numbered, Drummond has continued to encourage his teammates. But after he played only 17 minutes on Friday in Portland and 16 in a previous loss at Denver, it became clear the Cavs were moving forward with giving Allen the majority of playing time.

Drummond is only 27 and could be an enticing player for any team looking for a big man. He came to Cleveland last season from the Pistons, who were eager to unload the 7-footer and his massive contract to speed their rebuild.

Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 starts.

Bickerstaff experimented with Drummond and Allen playing together, but it hasn’t worked, with the Cavs consistently outscored on the perimeter. It hasn’t helped that five-time All-Star Kevin Love has played in only two games because of a calf strain.

Love has been progressing in rehab and could return soon.

