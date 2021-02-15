Accident in Coshocton Co.

A Coshocton County woman was injured following an accident in Franklin Township early Sunday morning.

The accident took place around 2:15a.m. at the intersection of Township Road 347 and Township Road 284.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that Courtney S. Ryan was traveling south on Township Road 347 when her vehicle left the right side of the roadway striking an embankment before going airborne.

While airborne the vehicle struck a utility pole and then flipped end over end before landing in a stream of water over an embankment. She was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office believes speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash.