Local Girl Ascends Scouting Ranks

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Alexia Kahle is a sixteen year old student at Zanesville High School and has been an Eagle Scout in the national Boy Scouts of America since February of 2020.

Alexia is a third generation scout with both her parents being scoutmasters. She says she has always been accepting into the Boy Scouts and enjoys breaking down gender stereotypes.

“It means a lot, it means a lot for me to be able to show that social standards of girls not being able to do a lot of things is completely useless in my eyes and I love to show that I am able to do what anyone else is able to do.”, Kahle said.

Alexia has been involved with the scouts her entire life. Her favorite aspects of scouting have always been the outdoor activities and she looks forward to the annual summer camp.

“I love the outdoors, being able to invest in what I’m doing and having it be fun at the same time as I’m learning skills… I love summer camp just because of everything that you get to do just in that whole week that you’re there.”

Alexia says that the scouts are the perfect place for any young person to learn valuable lifelong skills and lessons.