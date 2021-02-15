Updated on Sunday, 14 February 2021 at 5:00 PM EST:

MONDAY: Snow showers. Cloudy with highs near 27°. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Snow accumulations of an additional 1-3″ during the day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet. Cloudy with lows near 16°. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Snow accumulations of an additional 1-3″ overnight. Ice accumulation of a glaze to 1/10th of an inch.

TUESDAY: Snow, mainly in the morning tapering off by afternoon. Mostly cloudy with highs near 24°. Final Total Snow Accumulations 6-10″ possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 5°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs near 27°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Snow showers likely. Cloudy with lows near 23°.

THURSDAY: Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy with highs near 40°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers likely. Cloudy with lows near 25°.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs near 28°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 10°.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 28°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 18°.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of snow showers. Highs near 38°.

DISCUSSION:

Snow will begin to move into our area late Sunday night and will fall steadily for most of the day Monday. 1-3″ of snow are possible by Monday mornings commute. Snow will continue to fall during the daytime on Monday. This will make the afternoon commute challenging as snow plows will not have a break. More accumulation will occur Monday night into Tuesday morning. Level 2 Snow Emergencies will be very likely at this time. Pockets of 6-8″ and pockets of 8-12″ by the end of the system Tuesday morning. Totals are very dependent on location. Snow falling more lightly by Tuesday morning and before finally coming to an end Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday morning commute will be rough as road crews continue to battle to keep up with snowfall. Closings and delays very likely for Tuesday.

Southeastern Ohio is likely to endure a period of freezing rain Monday night which may limit snowfall totals but will cause icy conditions. Ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch possible in some areas.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for all counties starting 1 AM Monday until 1 PM Tuesday.

Travel will be affected and snow emergencies may be declared by local law enforcement as conditions deteriorate. Closings and delays likely for Tuesday as well.

