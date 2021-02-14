The Latest: Kriechmayr leads downhill at worlds after top 30

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Vincent Kriechmayr is leading the men’s downhill at the world championships after the top 30 racers have completed their runs.

The Austrian was one-hundredth of a second faster than Andreas Sander of Germany.

Beat Feuz of Switzerland is 0.18 behind in third.

Kriechmayr won gold in Thursday’s super-G and could become the first man to win both speed races at worlds since Bode Miller achieved the feat in 2005.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

9:15 a.m.

Dominik Paris is poised to earn host nation Italy its first medal of the skiing world championships in the men’s downhill.

Paris was fastest in both training sessions on the Vertigine course over the last two days.

Vincent Kriechmayr is set to open the race at 11 a.m. as the Austrian chases his second medal after winning gold in Thursday’s super-G.

Other medal contenders for the downhill include Beat Feuz and Matthias Mayer.

Overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is out for the season with a knee injury.

