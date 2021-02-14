Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 51, Woodstock Marian 38

Altamont 58, Vandalia 55

Alton Marquette 46, Bethalto Civic Memorial 36

Augusta Southeastern 54, Griggsville-Perry 49

Bluford Webber 55, Waltonville 51

Bolingbrook 53, Joliet West 45

Breese Central 40, Freeburg 35

Burlington Central 79, Woodstock 40

Byron 53, Belvidere North 45

Calhoun 55, Nokomis 25

Canton 44, Pekin 38

Casey-Westfield 57, Shelbyville 37

Chester 73, Trico 49

Christopher 47, Sesser-Valier 46

Collinsville 49, O’Fallon 40

Columbia 54, Salem 51

DeKalb 69, Lanark Eastland 57

Downers North 54, Hinsdale Central 43

Dunlap 64, Metamora 59

East Peoria 46, Bartonville (Limestone) 37

El Paso-Gridley 51, Heyworth 42

Evanston Township 62, Niles West 31

Galesburg 68, Geneseo 59

Geneva 49, Glenbard North 44

Gilman Iroquois West 53, Cissna Park 51

Glenbard West 62, Glenbard South 43

Glenbrook South 64, Maine South 46

Grayslake Central 53, Crystal Lake South 52

Gurnee Warren 62, Lake Zurich 39

Illini Bluffs 62, Illini Central 32

Indian Creek 83, Somonauk 73

Kaneland 64, Rochelle 61

Knoxville 78, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 54

LaSalle-Peru 64, Sycamore 50

Lake Forest 61, Zion Benton 56

Lake Park 55, St. Charles East 45

Lena-Winslow 71, River Ridge 31

Lexington 60, Tremont 50

Libertyville 65, Lake Forest Academy 48

Lincoln Way Central 55, Plainfield North 51

Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Streamwood 58

Lockport 36, Joliet Central 32

Lyons 61, Downers South 41

Midland 61, Ottawa Marquette 50

Milledgeville 61, Oregon 29

Moline 61, East Moline United 49

Monmouth United 72, Galva 35

Mundelein 63, Stevenson 34

Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, Glenbard East 40

Normal West 53, Urbana 33

Norris City (NCOE) 49, Carmi White County 36

Odin 45, Centralia Christ Our Rock 44

Okaw Valley 53, Tri-County 32

Okawville 66, Carlyle 40

Ottawa 72, Plano 57

Pana 65, Buffalo Tri-City 31

Peoria Christian 56, Peoria Heights (Quest) 40

Pinckneyville 45, Carterville 38

Quest Academy 80, Princeville 67

Richwoods 63, Bloomington 50

Riverside-Brookfield 77, Chicago Christian 70

Roanoke-Benson 38, Lowpoint-Washburn 27

Rock Island 69, Quincy 43

Rockford Auburn 53, Rockford Jefferson 45

Rockford Boylan 73, Belvidere 35

Rockford Christian Life 37, South Beloit 32

Rockford Guilford 70, Freeport 67

Rockford Lutheran 87, Sterling 56

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 84, Quincy Notre Dame 66

Sangamon Valley 36, Argenta-Oreana 29

Seneca 50, Woodland 30

South Elgin 50, Naperville Central 45

Springfield 53, New Berlin 50

St. Charles North 43, Wheaton Warrenville South 38

Steeleville 67, Lebanon 41

Triad 51, Madison 43

Tuscola 62, Robinson 51

Vernon Hills 52, Maine West 47

Warren 56, Lake Zurich 42

Warrensburg-Latham 63, Maroa-Forsyth 60

Washington 53, Morton 45

Watseka (coop) 64, Hoopeston Area High School 32

Waubonsie Valley 58, Aurora (West Aurora) 46

Wethersfield 43, Abingdon 41

Wheaton North 55, Batavia 35

Wilmington 54, Peotone 46

Zeigler-Royalton 62, Vienna 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Herscher vs. Streator, ppd.

Highland Park vs. Niles North, ppd.

New Trier vs. Glenbrook North, ppd.

North Clay vs. Flora, ppd.

Pearl City vs. East Dubuque, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 50, Wethersfield 27

Altamont 78, Vandalia 62

Aurora Christian 55, St. Edward 25

Benton 65, Murphysboro/Elverado 14

Bloomington Central Catholic 61, Fairbury Prairie Central 44

Breese Central 62, Freeburg 34

Champaign Centennial 55, Peoria Manual 27

Chicago Christian 54, Westmont 25

Clinton 61, Moweaqua Central A&M 40

Colfax Ridgeview 50, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46

De La Salle 42, Regina 38

DeKalb 57, Indian Creek 48

Dieterich 74, Shelbyville 57

Downers North 42, Hinsdale Central 28

Dunlap 64, Metamora 59, OT

Edwardsville 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 48

El Paso-Gridley 42, Heyworth 26

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 63, Rosary 30

Fieldcrest 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18

Flora 47, North Clay 42

Galena 54, Polo 39

Galesburg 56, Geneseo 52

Grant Park 45, Momence 18

Herrin 54, Marion 48

Illini West (Carthage) 66, Beardstown 8

Lanark Eastland 59, Forreston 18

Lincoln 38, Mt. Zion 22

Lincoln Way Central 49, Sandburg 39

Lisle (Benet Academy) 51, Providence 34

Loyola 47, Montini 38

Machesney Park Harlem 71, Rockford East 22

Macon Meridian 42, Maroa-Forsyth 39

Maine West 52, Vernon Hills 28

Mendon Unity 55, Winchester (West Central) 34

Moline 83, East Moline United 44

Mount Vernon 35, Hamilton County 21

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Carrollton 29

Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 39

Nazareth 57, Joliet Catholic 26

Neoga 57, Martinsville 33

Newton 41, Effingham St. Anthony 37

Oak Lawn Community 53, Andrew 30

Okawville 64, Carlyle 38

Oswego 46, Yorkville 38

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 69, Monticello 38

Raymond Lincolnwood 49, Pawnee 40

Red Bud 36, Dupo 34

Rochelle 37, Kaneland 32, OT

Rock Island 57, Quincy 52

Rockford Auburn 53, Rockford Jefferson 45

Rockford Guilford 66, Freeport 14

Rolling Meadows 52, Palatine 30

Salem 56, Columbia 43

South Beloit 36, Rockford Christian Life 9

Springfield 44, Pleasant Plains 42

St. Charles East 66, Lake Park 46

St. Charles North 55, Wheaton Warrenville South 43

Sycamore 54, Hampshire 38

Teutopolis 51, Mahomet-Seymour 42

Tolono Unity 67, Villa Grove/Heritage 36

Tremont 57, Lexington 29

Tri-County 71, Cerro Gordo 21

Watseka (coop) 51, Hoopeston Area High School 24

Wheaton Academy 39, Aurora Central Catholic 29

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 48, Okaw Valley 29

Woodlawn 80, Edwards County 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

New Trier vs. Glenbrook North, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/