New Lex, Tri-Valley earn Titles in MVL Wrestling

NEW LEXINGTON, OH- In the year of Covid, wrestling was no doubt one of the hardest sporting events to coordinate. However, through all headlocks of this year the MVL wrestling tournament was still able to happen.

A very notable day for New Lex as Ethan Burkhart, Shaun Pletcher, Wyatt Abele, Hunter Rose and Trey Helwig all became individual champions, New Lexington was crowned as the small school champions with a total of 211 points. Pletcher became the sixth wrestler in MVL history to win four titles.



Tri-Valley won the big school title, they had seven finalists and four champions in their scoring of 227 points, ….Cullen Van Rooyen, Ethan Jenkins and Andy Hill taking home titles. Joseph Eckelberry of Tri-Valley was named the Lower Weight Class MVP.



Sheridan’s Jordan Barnett was named the Upper Weight Class MVP in the 170lb division.

