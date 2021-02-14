New Lex, Tri-Valley earn Titles in MVL Wrestling

Local Sports Sports
Paul Murray40

NEW LEXINGTON, OH- In the year of Covid, wrestling was no doubt one of the hardest sporting events to coordinate. However, through all headlocks of this year the MVL wrestling tournament was still able to happen.

A very notable day for New Lex as Ethan Burkhart, Shaun Pletcher, Wyatt Abele, Hunter Rose and Trey Helwig all became individual champions, New Lexington was crowned as the small school champions with a total of 211 points. Pletcher became the sixth wrestler in MVL history to win four titles.

Tri-Valley won the big school title, they had seven finalists and four champions in their scoring of 227 points, ….Cullen Van Rooyen, Ethan Jenkins and Andy Hill taking home titles. Joseph Eckelberry of Tri-Valley was named the Lower Weight Class MVP.

Sheridan’s Jordan Barnett was named the Upper Weight Class MVP in the 170lb division.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Paul Murray
Paul Murray
Paul Murray is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Canton, OH, he graduated from Glenoak Highschool in 2016. Paul attended Ashland University where he majored in Digital Media Journalism and competed for the track and field team. During his time at Ashland he served as a News and Sports anchor, News director, and play-by-play commentator for soccer, football, and basketball. In track, Paul was a 3x All-American in the 4x400 meter relay and a part of two National Champion teams. He is currently a bit out of shape, but will gladly accept the challenge of anyone who wants to race. Paul is also a member of the Ohio Army National Guard in the 148th Infantry Regiment based out of Tiffin, OH. If you have any sports news, stats, or information please feel free to reach out to him by emailing pmurray@whizmediagroup.com or on twitter @paulmurrayy.

Related Posts

Alston Jr. scores 27 to lift Boise State past UNLV 61-59

Associated Press

Bradley’s 28 points helps send Cal past Colorado 71-62

Associated Press

Jones scores 17, Stanford holds off Utah 73-66

Associated Press