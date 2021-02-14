Area Baseball Team Offering Snow Shoveling Services

Local News
Logan Slusser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Zanesville Legends are a thirteen and under travel baseball team looking to make a positive impact on the community. 

For the duration of the winter the team is offering for players to come and shovel driveways for those in need. Assistant coach Kyle Geese says it’s an important learning opportunity for the players. 

“We are very excited to help out, teach these boys some community service. It also helps them with their community service hours. We just like being able to keep the kids going in a positive environment and to help teach them that it’s not always what you get out of life but being able to help others and still have fun doing it.”, Geese said Sunday afternoon.

If you need help clearing your driveway of snow contact the team through their Facebook page. The team plays and practices at Jim Wright field in Putnam. The team and coaches are looking for additional sponsors so their season can run as smoothly as possible. 

“They can help us through monetary donations and help with sponsorships. They could help us by volunteering during some of our tournaments and so forth, to help us ruin the concession stand. We have a list of different donations, they can get a hold of myself or Justin Riley or Duston Gambol, buckets of baseballs, bags of chalk to line the fields stuff like that.”, Geese continued.

Additional information on being a sponsor can be found by contacting the team’s head coach Justin Riley. 

Logan Slusser
Logan Slusser

