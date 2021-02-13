Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 51, Woodstock Marian 38
Altamont 58, Vandalia 55
Alton Marquette 46, Bethalto Civic Memorial 36
Augusta Southeastern 54, Griggsville-Perry 49
Bolingbrook 53, Joliet West 45
Breese Central 40, Freeburg 35
Burlington Central 79, Woodstock 40
Byron 53, Belvidere North 45
Calhoun 55, Nokomis 25
Canton 44, Pekin 38
Casey-Westfield 57, Shelbyville 37
Chester 73, Trico 49
Collinsville 49, O’Fallon 40
Columbia 54, Salem 51
DeKalb 69, Lanark Eastland 57
Downers North 54, Hinsdale Central 43
Dunlap 64, Metamora 59
East Peoria 46, Bartonville (Limestone) 37
El Paso-Gridley 51, Heyworth 42
Evanston Township 62, Niles West 31
Galesburg 68, Geneseo 59
Geneva 49, Glenbard North 44
Gilman Iroquois West 53, Cissna Park 51
Glenbard West 62, Glenbard South 43
Glenbrook South 64, Maine South 46
Grayslake Central 53, Crystal Lake South 52
Illini Bluffs 62, Illini Central 32
Indian Creek 83, Somonauk 73
Knoxville 78, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 54
LaSalle-Peru 64, Sycamore 50
Lake Forest 61, Zion Benton 56
Lake Park 55, St. Charles East 45
Lena-Winslow 71, River Ridge 31
Libertyville 65, Lake Forest Academy 48
Lincoln Way Central 55, Plainfield North 51
Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Streamwood 58
Lockport 36, Joliet Central 32
Lyons 61, Downers South 41
Midland 61, Ottawa Marquette 50
Milledgeville 61, Oregon 29
Monmouth United 72, Galva 35
Mundelein 63, Stevenson 34
Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, Glenbard East 40
Normal West 53, Urbana 33
Norris City (NCOE) 49, Carmi White County 36
Odin 45, Centralia Christ Our Rock 44
Okaw Valley 53, Tri-County 32
Okawville 66, Carlyle 40
Ottawa 72, Plano 57
Pana 65, Buffalo Tri-City 31
Peoria Christian 56, Peoria Heights (Quest) 40
Richwoods 63, Bloomington 50
Riverside-Brookfield 77, Chicago Christian 70
Roanoke-Benson 38, Lowpoint-Washburn 27
Rock Island 69, Quincy 43
Rockford Christian Life 37, South Beloit 32
Rockford Guilford 70, Freeport 67
Rockford Lutheran 87, Sterling 56
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 84, Quincy Notre Dame 66
Sangamon Valley 36, Argenta-Oreana 29
Seneca 50, Woodland 30
South Elgin 50, Naperville Central 45
Springfield 53, New Berlin 50
St. Charles North 43, Wheaton Warrenville South 38
Steeleville 67, Lebanon 41
Triad 51, Madison 43
Tuscola 62, Robinson 51
Vernon Hills 52, Maine West 47
Warren 56, Lake Zurich 42
Warrensburg-Latham 63, Maroa-Forsyth 60
Washington 53, Morton 45
Waubonsie Valley 58, Aurora (West Aurora) 46
Wheaton North 55, Batavia 35
Wilmington 54, Peotone 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Herscher vs. Streator, ppd.
Highland Park vs. Niles North, ppd.
New Trier vs. Glenbrook North, ppd.
North Clay vs. Flora, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 50, Wethersfield 27
Altamont 78, Vandalia 62
Aurora Christian 55, St. Edward 25
Benton 65, Murphysboro/Elverado 14
Bloomington Central Catholic 61, Fairbury Prairie Central 44
Breese Central 62, Freeburg 34
Champaign Centennial 55, Peoria Manual 27
Chicago Christian 54, Westmont 25
Clinton 61, Moweaqua Central A&M 40
Colfax Ridgeview 50, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46
De La Salle 42, Regina 38
DeKalb 57, Indian Creek 48
Dieterich 74, Shelbyville 57
Downers North 42, Hinsdale Central 28
Dunlap 64, Metamora 59, OT
Edwardsville 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 48
El Paso-Gridley 42, Heyworth 26
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 63, Rosary 30
Fieldcrest 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18
Flora 47, North Clay 42
Galena 54, Polo 39
Galesburg 56, Geneseo 52
Grant Park 45, Momence 18
Herrin 54, Marion 48
Lincoln 38, Mt. Zion 22
Lincoln Way Central 49, Sandburg 39
Lisle (Benet Academy) 51, Providence 34
Loyola 47, Montini 38
Machesney Park Harlem 71, Rockford East 22
Macon Meridian 42, Maroa-Forsyth 39
Maine West 52, Vernon Hills 28
Mendon Unity 55, Winchester (West Central) 34
Mount Vernon 35, Hamilton County 21
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Carrollton 29
Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 39
Nazareth 57, Joliet Catholic 26
Neoga 57, Martinsville 33
Newton 41, Effingham St. Anthony 37
Okawville 64, Carlyle 38
Oswego 46, Yorkville 38
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 69, Monticello 38
Raymond Lincolnwood 49, Pawnee 40
Red Bud 36, Dupo 34
Rockford Auburn 53, Rockford Jefferson 45
Rockford Guilford 66, Freeport 14
Rolling Meadows 52, Palatine 30
South Beloit 36, Rockford Christian Life 9
Springfield 44, Pleasant Plains 42
St. Charles East 66, Lake Park 46
St. Charles North 55, Wheaton Warrenville South 43
Sycamore 54, Hampshire 38
Tolono Unity 67, Villa Grove/Heritage 36
Tri-County 71, Cerro Gordo 21
Watseka (coop) 51, Hoopeston Area High School 24
Wheaton Academy 39, Aurora Central Catholic 29
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 48, Okaw Valley 29
Woodlawn 80, Edwards County 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/