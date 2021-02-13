Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 47, Valley View 35
Archbishop Ryan 67, Lansdale Catholic 42
Bethlehem Catholic 53, Pottsville Nativity 49
Bishop Canevin 81, Avella 41
Butler 69, North Hills 68
Cambria Heights 62, Bishop McCort 47
Central Valley 60, Beaver Area 37
Coatesville 58, Downingtown East 55
Conestoga Christian 72, Dayspring Christian 33
Conrad Weiser 67, Antietam 52
Corry 83, Union City 40
Council Rock North 51, Bensalem 49
Cristo Rey 75, Maritime Academy 39
Delaware Valley 63, North Pocono 60, OT
Easton 56, Bethlehem Freedom 43
Elk Lake 56, Mountain View 26
Elwood City Riverside 49, Old Forge 47
Erie 73, Mercyhurst Prep 33
Fairview 62, Fort Leboeuf 49
Fleetwood 56, Palisades 39
Germantown Friends 53, Friends Central 51
Governor Mifflin 49, Lower Dauphin 42
Hampton 55, Knoch 46
Harbor Creek 61, Seneca 25
Hempfield 60, Elizabethtown 43
Highlands 73, Lincoln Park Charter 51
Holy Redeemer 63, Hanover Area 43
Jenkintown 72, Lincoln Leadership 49
Lancaster Country Day 58, Tulpehocken 38
Laurel 72, Greenville 67
Leechburg 78, Neighborhood Academy 41
Lourdes Regional 45, Sullivan County 42
McGuffey 51, Waynesburg Central 38
Mid Valley 38, Lakeland 36
Montoursville 71, Shamokin 38
Montrose 64, Lackawanna Trail 56
Mount Calvary 73, Millersburg 57
Mount Lebanon 48, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 35
Mount Pleasant 57, Derry 33
Muhlenberg 74, Chichester 50
New Hope-Solebury 44, Central Bucks West 32
Northwest Area 66, Millville 36
Northwestern Lehigh 58, Notre Dame-Green Pond 57
Parkland 58, Emmaus 43
Penn-Trafford 53, Norwin 50
Plum 36, Armstrong 33
Scranton 51, Scranton Prep 45
Scranton Holy Cross 60, Carbondale 24
Seneca Valley 72, Pittsburgh North Catholic 68
Seton-LaSalle 52, Jeannette 50
Solanco 51, Garden Spot 49
South Allegheny 48, Thomas Jefferson 36
Southern Fulton 66, Claysburg-Kimmel 32
St. Joseph 68, Northgate 52
Stroudsburg 58, East Stroudsburg South 48
Susquehanna 45, Forest City 38
Susquenita 48, Newport 28
Upper St. Clair 65, Allderdice 63
Wallenpaupack 49, Honesdale 30
Warwick 62, Lebanon 55
West Chester East 64, Avon Grove 57
West Perry 33, Susquenita 29
West Scranton 60, Western Wayne 51
Westmont Hilltop 55, Bishop Carroll 27
Whitehall 48, Catasauqua 37
Wilkes-Barre Area 56, Wyoming Valley West 50
Williamsburg 62, Mount Union 50
Wyoming Seminary 73, Lake-Lehman 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greater Latrobe vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, ppd.
Washington vs. Monessen, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 63, Waynesburg Central 42
Aliquippa 54, Sto-Rox 40
Beaver Area 60, New Castle 23
Bellwood-Antis 52, Juniata Valley 50
Bensalem 47, Council Rock North 35
Bethel Park 62, McKeesport 46
Bishop McCort 57, Cambria Heights 49
Bloomsburg 65, Southern Columbia 48
Burrell 56, Apollo-Ridge 51
Camp Hill 67, York County Tech 44
Central Valley 57, Beaver Falls 34
Columbia-Montour 50, Northwest Area 21
Conwell Egan 62, Little Flower 11
Crestwood 62, Carbondale 41
Dunmore 53, Loyalsock 21
Eden Christian 56, Bishop Canevin 42
Ephrata 61, Conestoga Valley 30
Erie McDowell 50, General McLane 23
Gwynedd Mercy 51, Mount St. Joseph 47
Hampton 52, Mars 41
Hempfield 69, Uniontown 42
Hershey 49, Red Land 25
Hickory 45, Oil City 29
Holy Redeemer 32, Lake-Lehman 30
Indiana 63, Redbank Valley 47
Kutztown 56, Salisbury 49
Lakeview 49, Seneca 30
Lehighton 62, Pen Argyl 42
Lewisburg 51, Lourdes Regional 49
Lincoln Park Charter 42, Highlands 39
Manheim Central 52, Annville-Cleona 37
Mechanicsburg 50, Chambersburg 30
Montour 58, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 25
Muncy 43, Bucktail 32
North Allegheny 57, Baldwin 40
North Pocono 51, West Scranton 29
North Schuylkill 73, Pottsville Nativity 21
Northampton 53, Nazareth Area 41
Northumberland Christian 50, Meadowbrook Christian 21
Norwin 40, Penn-Trafford 29
Notre Dame 65, Springside Chestnut Hill 12
Penn Charter 58, Agnes Irwin 16
Peters Township 48, Sewickley Academy 32
Pittsburgh North Catholic 64, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 48
Plum 36, Armstrong 33
Punxsutawney 70, Marion Center 40
Rochester 69, Bethlehem Freedom 55
Serra Catholic 53, Belle Vernon 47
Shenango 41, Portersville Christian 32
South Williamsport 39, Line Mountain 24
Springdale 42, Jeannette 30
Stroudsburg 58, East Stroudsburg South 48
Sullivan County 65, Towanda 30
Trinity 72, Oakland Catholic 47
Upper Moreland 50, Lower Moreland 9
Warwick 37, Lebanon 27
Washington 35, Monessen 29
Woodland Hills 41, Greensburg Salem 29
Wyoming Area 49, Nanticoke Area 47
Wyomissing 42, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allentown Allen vs. Allentown Dieruff, ppd. to Feb 13th.
Cambridge Springs vs. Girard, ccd.
Charleroi vs. Brownsville, ppd.
Chartiers Valley vs. Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Garden Spot vs. Solanco, ppd. to Feb 13th.
Greenville vs. Neshannock, ppd.
Shaler vs. Norwin, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/