BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 55, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 53

Andrew 61, Stagg 28

Auburn 64, Maroa-Forsyth 50

Aurora Christian 67, Elmwood Park 50

Barrington 57, Palatine 50

Bartlett 61, Glenbard South 41

Bismarck-Henning 89, Danville Schlarman 51

Bloomington Central Catholic 81, Fairbury Prairie Central 63

Bolingbrook 69, Bradley-Bourbonnais 54

Breese Mater Dei 67, Highland 40

Bunker Hill 51, Carlinville 42

Burlington Central 54, Huntley 41

Byron 59, Mendota 54

Cairo 52, Benton 51

Carrollton 86, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47

Carterville 38, Anna-Jonesboro 30

Cary-Grove 53, Algonquin (Jacobs) 48

Casey-Westfield 66, Robinson 35

Catlin (Salt Fork) 55, Hoopeston Area High School 46

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 82, Blue Ridge 19

Champaign Central 41, Bloomington 38

Chicago Mt. Carmel 81, Providence-St. Mel 40

Christopher 58, Goreville 47

Coal City 55, Peotone 43

Crystal Lake Central 58, Hampshire 44

Cumberland 59, Arcola 33

Dakota 39, Orangeville 37

DeKalb 54, Naperville North 50

Dixon 48, Rock Falls 39

Downers North 50, Addison Trail 34

Dundee-Crown 55, Crystal Lake South 48

East Dubuque 73, Scales Mound 72, OT

Effingham 53, Lincoln 52

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 57, St. Edward 25

Elmwood 58, Illini Bluffs 53

Evanston Township 67, Niles West 27

Fairfield 92, Edwards County 50

Fenwick 76, De La Salle 53

Fremd 57, Conant 44

Galena 56, Stockton 40

Galesburg 88, Moline 84, OT

Gardner-South Wilmington 73, Kankakee Grace Christian 32

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 65, Oregon 42

Gilman Iroquois West 66, Dwight 39

Glenbard North 51, West Chicago 39

Glenbard West 70, Downers South 31

Glenbrook South 55, Maine South 33

Greenville 37, Alton Marquette 21

Griggsville-Perry 64, North Greene 48

Hersey 78, Buffalo Grove 68

Hillsboro 63, Staunton 38

Hinsdale Central 44, Hinsdale South 39

Homewood-Flossmoor 75, Lincoln-Way East 60

IC Catholic 53, Aurora Central Catholic 45

Indian Creek 68, Serena 47

Kaneland 64, Morris 27

LaSalle-Peru 83, Rochelle 64

Larkin 64, Glenbard East 47

Lincoln Way Central 67, Lincoln Way West 60

Lisle 51, Herscher 50, OT

Lockport 65, Sandburg 46

Loyola 45, Glenbrook North 34

Lyons 69, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 61

Macomb 53, Warsaw West Hancock 26

Macon Meridian 60, Warrensburg-Latham 38

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 46, Carmel 37

Mascoutah 55, Roxana 46

Massac County 65, Harrisburg 53

Minooka 52, Plainfield North 49

Monticello 53, Illinois Valley Central 51

Mount Olive 48, Springfield Lutheran 40

Naperville Central 60, Naperville Neuqua Valley 40

Nashville 80, Sparta 30

Niles Notre Dame 58, Joliet Catholic 24

Nokomis 38, Raymond Lincolnwood 36, OT

Oak Lawn Community 47, Thornton Fractional North 20

Olney (Richland County) 59, Red Hill 30

Orion 57, Riverdale 55

Oswego 58, Aurora (West Aurora) 53

Oswego East 60, Yorkville 47

Ottawa 53, Sycamore 51

Palmerton, Pa. 59, Clemente 57

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54, Momence 51

Payson Seymour 59, Mendon Unity 31

Peoria Notre Dame 45, Normal Community 42

Pinckneyville 58, DuQuoin 32

Plainfield South 60, Plainfield Central 36

Plano 61, Sandwich 46

Pleasant Plains 53, North-Mac 34

Pontiac 74, Tolono Unity 64

Prairie Ridge 45, McHenry 38

Prospect 78, Buffalo Grove 68

Providence 52, Leo 50

Proviso East 75, Proviso West 53

Quincy 59, Geneseo 48

Richmond-Burton 58, Woodstock 26

Richwoods 66, Danville 53

Roanoke-Benson 64, Ottawa Marquette 57

Rock Island 68, Sterling 34

Rockford Lutheran 70, Rockford Christian 43

Rolling Meadows 73, Wheeling 53

Rushville-Industry 76, Beardstown 71

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 64, Jacksonville 43

Sandoval 62, Waltonville 52

Seneca 40, Putnam County 35

Sesser-Valier 53, Chester 51

Shelbyville 69, Clinton 47

Somonauk 55, Newark 45

South Elgin 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 46

Springfield 56, Normal University 50

Springfield Southeast 65, Rochester 46

St. Anne 34, Donovan 29

St. Bede 65, Kewanee 55

St. Francis 40, Westmont 29

St. Ignatius 67, St. Laurence 49

St. Joseph-Ogden 73, Rantoul 54

St. Patrick 60, Nazareth 46

Stark County 43, Princeville 39

Streator 65, Reed-Custer 49

Sullivan 51, Moweaqua Central A&M 35

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 63, DeLand-Weldon 27

Tamms (Egyptian) 55, Elverado 52

Taylorville 64, Mt. Zion 47

Teutopolis 60, Okaw Valley 27

Tremont 62, Flanagan 52

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 55, Calhoun 31

Vernon Hills 64, Maine West 58

Warren 69, River Ridge 36

Wethersfield 57, Annawan 25

Williamsville 62, Illini Central 36

Wilmington 53, Manteno 46

Winchester (West Central) 50, Greenfield-Northwestern 25

Winnebago 86, North Boone 42

Woodland 50, Lowpoint-Washburn 36

York 64, Willowbrook 37

Zeigler-Royalton 64, Woodlawn 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Decatur St. Teresa vs. Tuscola, ccd.

Glenbrook North vs. New Trier, ppd.

Hall vs. Sterling Newman, ccd.

Hamilton County vs. Johnston City, ppd.

Lawrenceville vs. Flora, ppd.

Lisle (Benet Academy) vs. St. Viator, ccd.

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Taylorville, ppd.

Montini vs. DePaul College Prep, ccd.

Ridgewood vs. Wheaton Academy, ppd.

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) vs. Oneida (ROWVA), ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 67, Wethersfield 29

Biggsville West Central 42, Galva 23

Bloomington 61, Champaign Central 31

Breese Mater Dei 59, Highland 51

Burlington Central 46, Huntley 39

Cary-Grove 51, Algonquin (Jacobs) 34

Chester 50, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 48, OT

Dixon 56, Rock Falls 49

Evanston Township 46, Niles West 18

Galesburg 45, Moline 43

Glenbard West 56, Downers South 52

Hersey 62, Elk Grove 40

Kankakee Trinity Academy 43, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 6

Lake Zurich 46, Warren 26

Libertyville 88, Waukegan 40

Loyola 52, Glenbrook North 22

Lyons 67, Morton 18

Quincy 59, Geneseo 48

Rolling Meadows 53, Wheeling 14

Sandwich 43, Plano 14

Stark County 43, Princeville 39

Sycamore 53, Ottawa 19

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 44, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 40

Winnebago 71, North Boone 11

York 51, Willowbrook 50

Yorkville 49, Oswego East 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oneida (ROWVA) vs. Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood), ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/