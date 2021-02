The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency says the boil advisory has been lifted in South Zanesville. On Friday a water main break occurred on the Maysville Pike in front of Tim Hortons. It knocked out service to some businesses and homes in that area. Once it was repaired later on Friday the advisory was put in place. E-M-A director Jeff Jadwin says Saturday around 1:00 pm the boil advisory was lifted.

