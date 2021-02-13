Abmas lifts Oral Roberts past S. Dakota St. 103-86

Sports
Associated Press14

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had a career-high 42 points as Oral Roberts beat South Dakota State 103-86 on Saturday.

Abmas shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the line for the second biggest output in the nation this season. D’Moi Hodge of Cleveland State scored 46 points.

Kevin Obanor had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Oral Roberts (11-8, 8-3 Summit League). Sheldon Stevens added 16 points. Carlos Jurgens had 13 points.

Oral Roberts scored 56 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Matt Dentlinger had 16 points for the Jackrabbits (11-5, 7-3). Douglas Wilson added 15 points. Baylor Scheierman had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Noah Freidel had only 2 points. The Jackrabbits’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 17 points per game, he shot 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Bohannon lifts Youngstown St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 72-70

Associated Press

Huff, Hauser lead No. 9 Virginia past UNC, 60-48

Associated Press

Saturday’s Scores

Associated Press