The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency says repairs have been completed at a large water main break in South Zanesville.

E-M-A Director Jeff Jadwin says it happened early Friday morning on the Maysville Pike in Front of Tim Horton’s.

Jadwin says once service is restored a boil advisory will be in effect. The Ohio Department of Transportation says one lane of the Maysville Pike at the break location will remain closed all day.