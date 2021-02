The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency says a large water main break is causing problems in South Zanesville Friday morning.

E-M-A Director Jeff Jadwin the break occurred in front of Tim Horton’s on the Maysville Pike.

He says the westbound lanes are closed between La Salle and Main Streets. Jadwin says all businesses on the Maysville Pike and homes toward the Campbell’s Foodland are without water service.

Crews have been called to the scene to make repairs.