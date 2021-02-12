Watch: Impeachment Trial

Former President Donald Trump’s defense team will take the Senate floor on Friday in his second impeachment trial.

Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team will begin opening arguments when the senate resumes its session at noon.

House impeachment managers wrapped up their arguments Thursday after beginning on Wednesday. Mr. Trump’s attorneys will have up to 16 hours over two days to present his defense, but his lawyers plan to use only one day.

The abbreviated arguments could possibly set up a vote on whether to convict or acquit the former president as early as this weekend.