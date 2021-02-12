Mourinho says Bale’s social media post a ‘contradiction’

Sports
Associated Press26

LONDON (AP) — Call it a raised-eyebrow emoji by Jose Mourinho.

The Tottenham manager said Gareth Bale’s recent Instagram post — an encouraging fitness update from the player complete with a flexed bicep emoji — was a “contradiction.”

Bale missed the FA Cup game on Wednesday against Everton after reporting an unspecified injury.

Mourinho addressed Bale’s status again on Friday, a day before Spurs visit English Premier League leader Manchester City.

“I hope that the press conference is about the game and not about individuals,” Mourinho began, “but I have to admit that his post created a need of being addressed because (there) was a contradiction between the post and the reality.”

Mourinho added, “I try to be very private … but I felt that I needed to address the situation.

“Probably the post was not even his responsibility, I don’t know. But the post was showing that ‘training session great so I’m ready’ and was totally wrong.”

Bale’s post said: “Good session today.”

The Wales international’s second spell at Tottenham has been underwhelming.

Bale has appeared in only six of Tottenham’s 22 games in the Premier League after securing a season-long loan in September from Real Madrid, where he had become an outcast. Just two of those have been starts.

The manager said Bale asked for and received a scan, which “didn’t show an injury.”

“We have a training session in the afternoon to see if he feels ready or not,” Mourinho said on Friday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Tottenham is 6th English team moved by UEFA to neutral venue

Associated Press

‘Your helmet whistles’ through Cortina’s Tofana Schuss

Associated Press

MLB cuts spring training travel, drops college opponents

Associated Press