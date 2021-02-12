BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 88, Akr. Hoban 79

Akr. Coventry 80, Ravenna 74

Alliance 49, Carrollton 44

Amherst Steele 51, N. Ridgeville 46

Anna 41, Jackson Center 39

Antwerp 61, Holgate 41

Arcadia 55, Van Buren 43

Archbold 60, Swanton 51

Arlington 69, Leipsic 62, OT

Athens 50, Albany Alexander 48

Atwater Waterloo 64, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54

Avon Lake 63, N. Olmsted 50

Barberton 58, Tallmadge 50

Bellbrook 43, Monroe 38

Beloit W. Branch 53, Salem 43

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Lowellville 49

Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Hannibal River 50

Bishop Fenwick 46, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 32

Bishop Hartley 47, Bishop Watterson 38

Bloom-Carroll 67, Circleville 31

Bloomdale Elmwood 49, Tontogany Otsego 46, 2OT

Botkins 37, Russia 35

Bowerston Conotton Valley 62, Beallsville 37

Bowling Green Christian Academy 53, Monclova Christian 48

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 57, N. Royalton 41

Brookfield 53, Columbiana Crestview 45

Byesville Meadowbrook 65, McConnelsville Morgan 38

Camden Preble Shawnee 57, Day. Northridge 47

Can. Glenoak 64, Can. Cent. Cath. 40

Canal Fulton Northwest 63, Orrville 36

Canfield 56, Warren Howland 38

Cardington-Lincoln 65, Mt. Gilead 57

Casstown Miami E. 77, Newton Local 62

Castalia Margaretta 49, Oak Harbor 43

Cedarville 70, Spring. Greenon 57

Celina 48, St. Marys Memorial 45, OT

Centerville 66, Huber Hts. Wayne 62

Chagrin Falls Kenston 76, Willoughby S. 53

Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Southeastern 40

Cin. Country Day 64, Miami Valley Christian Academy 32

Cin. Elder 58, Cin. La Salle 56, OT

Cin. Gamble Montessori 76, Blanchester 72

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 81, Cin. Christian 58

Cin. Hughes 78, Cin. Aiken 73

Cin. Mariemont 65, Cin. Madeira 41

Cin. McNicholas 52, Day. Carroll 45

Cin. St. Xavier 51, Cin. Moeller 46

Cin. Walnut Hills 70, Cin. Anderson 61

Cin. West Clermont 73, Kings Mills Kings 70

Cin. Wyoming 59, Cin. Indian Hill 51

Cols. Beechcroft 81, West 54

Cols. Linden-McKinley 62, Cols. Eastmoor 51

Cols. St. Charles 62, Bishop Ready 45

Columbus Grove 72, Harrod Allen E. 25

Convoy Crestview 48, Paulding 43

Copley 57, Medina Highland 53

Cornerstone Christian 85, Brooklyn 52

Cory-Rawson 55, Vanlue 53

Coshocton 79, Crooksville 60

Creston Norwayne 76, West Salem Northwestern 70

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, Gates Mills Gilmour 53

Dalton 61, Apple Creek Waynedale 56

Day. Chaminade Julienne 61, Cin. Purcell Marian 54

Day. Christian 80, Franklin Middletown Christian 43

Defiance 46, Wapakoneta 39

Delaware Christian 60, Northside Christian 44

Delphos Jefferson 66, Spencerville 62, OT

Dola Hardin Northern 60, DeGraff Riverside 51

Dover 70, Marietta 35

Doylestown Chippewa 62, Jeromesville Hillsdale 54

Dresden Tri-Valley 84, Philo 72

Dublin Coffman 64, Cols. Upper Arlington 62

Dublin Jerome 49, Lewis Center Olentangy 39

Eastside, Ind. 32, Defiance Tinora 25

Elyria Open Door 61, Lorain Clearview 59

Euclid 61, Brunswick 58

Fairfield 81, W. Chester Lakota W. 76, 2OT

Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Ashtabula Edgewood 66

Fayetteville-Perry 38, Leesburg Fairfield 33

Findlay Liberty-Benton 92, N. Baltimore 51

Fostoria 73, Elmore Woodmore 61

Frankfort Adena 66, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45

Fredericktown 59, Centerburg 50

Fremont St. Joseph 59, Gibsonburg 47

Ft. Loramie 46, Sidney Fairlawn 43

Gahanna Lincoln 65, Grove City 25

Galion Northmor 54, Sparta Highland 47

Garfield Hts. Trinity 54, Wickliffe 50

Germantown Valley View 63, Brookville 49

Granville 60, Newark Licking Valley 58

Greenfield McClain 44, Washington C.H. 39

Hamilton 89, Cin. Colerain 39

Hamilton Badin 68, Kettering Alter 65

Hanoverton United 56, Leetonia 37

Hartville Lake Center Christian 41, Garrettsville Garfield 40

Haviland Wayne Trace 80, Defiance Ayersville 65

Heartland Christian 63, Vienna Mathews 61

Heath 102, Hebron Lakewood 35

Hicksville 58, Sherwood Fairview 41

Hillsboro 68, Lees Creek E. Clinton 54

Independence 45, Burton Berkshire 32

Kalida 52, Continental 29

Kirtland 57, Geneva 54

Latham Western 56, Portsmouth Notre Dame 52

Lebanon 48, Loveland 27

Legacy Christian 51, Day. Miami Valley 36

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, Hilliard Bradley 63

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 70, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 59

Lewistown Indian Lake 60, St. Paris Graham 57

Liberty Center 47, Hamler Patrick Henry 38

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58, Middletown 33

Lima Shawnee 68, Elida 29

Lima Sr. 93, Trotwood-Madison 80

Lisbon David Anderson 62, Columbiana 51, OT

Louisville 43, Massillon 40

Louisville Aquinas 76, Ravenna SE 47

Lucas 46, Kidron Cent. Christian 30

Lyndhurst Brush 69, Chardon 54

Macedonia Nordonia 58, Cuyahoga Falls 32

Mansfield Sr. 46, Lexington 39

Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Rockford Parkway 34

Marion Elgin 52, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 49

Marion Pleasant 46, Galion 28

Marysville 53, Lewis Center Olentangy 45

Marysville 69, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 67

Massillon Jackson 48, Green 40

Mayfield 78, Madison 59

McArthur Vinton County 62, Bidwell River Valley 50

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40

Mechanicsburg 56, Spring. NE 48

Medina 52, Strongsville 50

Mentor 93, Painesville Riverside 59

Metamora Evergreen 59, Bryan 46

Milford Center Fairbanks 51, W. Jefferson 38

Milton-Union 49, New Lebanon Dixie 37

Mineral Ridge 58, Sebring McKinley 48

Minster 60, Coldwater 53

Montpelier 49, Pettisville 46

Mowrystown Whiteoak 58, Peebles 35

Mt. Orab Western Brown 61, Georgetown 36

Mt. Vernon 51, Mansfield Madison 42

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 65, Cin. Finneytown 47

N. Can. Hoover 73, Can. McKinley 71, OT

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 82, Bucyrus 37

Navarre Fairless 56, Millersburg W. Holmes 52

New Bremen 68, New Knoxville 28

New Carlisle Tecumseh 50, London 48

New Lexington 63, Zanesville W. Muskingum 38

New Madison Tri-Village 67, Covington 27

New Middletown Spring. 64, McDonald 55

New Paris National Trail 57, Union City Mississinawa Valley 43

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, Morral Ridgedale 29

Newark 56, Groveport-Madison 48

North East, Pa. 74, Conneaut 36

Norton 70, Mogadore Field 40

Norwalk 67, Bellevue 48

Norwood 50, Cin. Clark Montessori 46

Oberlin 72, Wellington 54

Old Fort 56, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 18

Ontario 49, Marion Harding 38

Oregon Clay 60, Tol. St. John’s 52

Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Kenton 48

Ottoville 57, Lima Cent. Cath. 41

Pandora-Gilboa 57, McComb 42

Parma 55, Elyria Cath. 43

Parma Hts. Holy Name 78, Medina Buckeye 71, 3OT

Parma Padua 47, LaGrange Keystone 46

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63, Zanesville 30

Pemberville Eastwood 57, Millbury Lake 53

Pickerington Cent. 70, Lancaster 31

Pickerington N. 62, New Albany 42

Piketon 60, Chillicothe Huntington 22

Plain City Jonathan Alder 50, Spring. Kenton Ridge 32

Port Clinton 69, Milan Edison 49

Portsmouth 65, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63

Portsmouth W. 62, Oak Hill 37

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Hilliard Davidson 58

Proctorville Fairland 52, Ironton 35

Rayland Buckeye 84, Richmond Edison 50

Reading 60, Williamsburg 35

Reynoldsburg 69, Grove City Cent. Crossing 51

Richfield Revere 89, Aurora 65

Richwood N. Union 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 84, W. Union 50

Rootstown 65, Mogadore 63, 2OT

STVM 88, Lakewood St. Edward 58

Sandusky Perkins 40, Vermilion 35

Sandusky St. Mary 79, Lakeside Danbury 58

Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, New Matamoras Frontier 36

Sardinia Eastern Brown 72, Lynchburg-Clay 37

Seaman N. Adams 73, Manchester 51

Shadyside 65, Barnesville 62, OT

Shelby 86, Bellville Clear Fork 62

Sidney 63, Riverside Stebbins 48

Sidney Lehman 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 29

Smithville 66, Rittman 50

Solon 84, Kent Roosevelt 48

South 67, East 43

Spring. Cath. Cent. 77, London Madison Plains 37

Spring. Shawnee 53, Bellefontaine 37

Springboro 51, Troy 48

Springfield 68, Clayton Northmont 67

St. Henry 73, Delphos St. John’s 63

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 56, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53

Streetsboro 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 38

Struthers 69, Cortland Lakeview 50

Stryker 51, W. Unity Hilltop 14

Sunbury Big Walnut 53, Dublin Scioto 41

Sycamore Mohawk 83, Bucyrus Wynford 44

Thomas Worthington 62, Hilliard Darby 43

Thornville Sheridan 66, New Concord John Glenn 42

Tiffin Columbian 81, Clyde 74

Tipp City Bethel 37, Ansonia 35

Tol. St. John’s 52, Tol. St. Francis 37

Tree of Life 46, Shekinah Christian 34

Troy Christian 54, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 48, OT

Uniontown Lake 72, Maple Hts. 64

Upper Sandusky 56, Attica Seneca E. 46

Urbana 65, Spring. NW 61

Van Wert 81, Lima Bath 55

Van Wert Lincolnview 67, Ada 34

Versailles 66, Ft. Recovery 58

Vincent Warren 48, Cambridge 45

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 50, Bradford 46

W. Liberty-Salem 63, N. Lewisburg Triad 51

Warren Champion 49, Campbell Memorial 44

Wauseon 46, Delta 31

Waverly 64, Lucasville Valley 52

Wellsville 59, Salineville Southern 50

Westerville Cent. 83, Galloway Westland 30

Westerville S. 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 42

Westlake 62, Oberlin Firelands 59

Wheelersburg 79, S. Webster 48

Willard 51, Huron 46

Williamsport Westfall 51, Chillicothe Unioto 37

Wooster 68, Ashland 60

Wooster Triway 72, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53

Worthington Christian 58, Whitehall-Yearling 48

Xenia 62, Greenville 54

Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Youngs. Ursuline 55

Youngs. Mooney 59, Youngs. East 38

Zanesville Maysville 66, Warsaw River View 62

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44, Sugarcreek Garaway 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alliance Marlington vs. Minerva, ccd.

Berea-Midpark vs. Grafton Midview, ccd.

Bowling Green vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, ccd.

Can. South vs. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, ccd.

Danville vs. Howard E. Knox, ccd.

E. Cle. Shaw vs. Cle. Hts., ccd.

Edgerton vs. Defiance Tinora, ccd.

Jefferson Area vs. Niles McKinley, ccd.

Maumee vs. Sylvania Northview, ccd.

McArthur Vinton County vs. Wellston, ccd.

Stow-Munroe Falls vs. Hudson, ccd.

Sylvania Southview vs. Perrysburg, ccd.

Westerville N. vs. Worthington Kilbourne, ccd.

Youngs. Boardman vs. Warren Harding, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/