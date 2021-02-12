BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 73, Ringgold 32

Aliquippa 60, Summit Academy 41

Allderdice 78, Westinghouse 52

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47, Union 42

Apollo-Ridge 67, Ligonier Valley 49

Archbishop Carroll 70, Cardinal O’Hara 43

Archbishop Wood 82, Father Judge 56

Armstrong 52, Indiana 29

Avella 59, West Greene 49

Avonworth 59, Seton-LaSalle 46

Beaver Falls 62, Elwood City Riverside 28

Bedford 72, Westmont Hilltop 60

Bellwood-Antis 76, West Branch 56

Berlin-Brothersvalley 85, Turkeyfoot Valley 49

Bermudian Springs 46, York Catholic 45

Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Penn Cambria 40

Boyertown 62, Owen J Roberts 42

Brandywine Heights 59, Kutztown 48

Brownsville 65, Waynesburg Central 52

Burrell 61, Keystone Oaks 42

Cambria Heights 68, Marion Center 37

Carlynton 49, Chartiers-Houston 36

Carrick 64, Brashear 41

Cedar Cliff 63, Mifflin County 22

Central Bucks South 44, Pennridge 41

Central Bucks West 51, Souderton 47

Central Dauphin 65, Altoona 33

Central Dauphin East 67, Carlisle 44

Central Valley 55, Beaver Area 50

Chartiers Valley 77, New Castle 59

Cheltenham 64, William Tennent 55

Cochranton 69, Union City 55

Conrad Weiser 46, Berks Catholic 44

Coventry Christian 77, Upper Bucks Christian School 47

Crestwood 44, Tunkhannock 40, OT

Cristo Rey 75, The City School 50

Dallastown Area 59, South Western 47

Eden Christian 73, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 54

Erie McDowell 63, General McLane 33

Fairview 53, Oil City 43

Fox Chapel 64, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 52

Frazier 64, Bentworth 31

Gateway 61, Franklin Regional 28

Geibel Catholic 71, Mapletown 36

Greater Johnstown 72, Somerset 38

Greater Latrobe 83, Kiski Area 49

Greensburg Salem 82, Hempfield 38

Hamburg 39, Fleetwood 36

Harbor Creek 47, Fort Leboeuf 39

Haverford 50, Ridley 23

Hazleton Area 51, Wyoming Valley West 50

Hershey 75, Mechanicsburg 71

Hickory 60, Slippery Rock 39

Highlands 53, Plum 50

Jeannette 54, Clairton 44

Juniata Mennonite 53, Meadowbrook Christian 51

Kennedy Catholic 72, Farrell 40

Knoch 71, Freeport 55

La Salle 61, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 48

Lancaster Catholic 65, Garden Spot 46

Laurel Highlands 70, Connellsville 46

Leechburg 82, St. Joseph 69

Lincoln Park Charter 75, Blackhawk 56

Littlestown 59, Delone 44

Lourdes Regional 55, Minersville 43

Loyalsock 78, Central Columbia 51

Mars 69, Hampton 53

Meadville 63, Erie Cathedral Prep 51

Mercer 53, Rocky Grove 39

Meyersdale 76, Salisbury-Elk Lick 51

Montour 66, Hopewell 41

Moon 46, West Allegheny 33

Muhlenberg 79, Daniel Boone 33

Muncy 85, Bucktail 30

New Brighton 71, Freedom Area 47

North East 74, Conneaut, Ohio 36

North Hills 60, North Allegheny 41

Northeastern 57, Spring Grove 35

Northern Lehigh 41, Moravian Academy 40

Northgate 55, Burgettstown 53

Northwest Area 58, Columbia-Montour 25

Oley Valley 58, Tulpehocken 54

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 45, Sewickley Academy 29

Palmerton 59, Clemente, Ill. 57

Penn-Trafford 53, Norwin 50

Peters Township 51, Canon-McMillan 45

Phil-Montgomery Christian 62, Delco Christian 58

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 70, St. Joseph’s Prep 43

Philipsburg-Osceola 50, Penns Valley 46

Pine-Richland 79, Seneca Valley 59

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 46, Cornell 24

Pittsburgh Obama 48, Perry Traditional Academy 27

Port Allegany 67, Galeton 40

Pottsville 73, Tamaqua 31

Pottsville Nativity 58, Marian Catholic 54

Propel Braddock Hills 81, Winchester Thurston 72

Quaker Valley 91, Ambridge 72

Reading 72, Exeter 55

Richland 41, Bishop McCort 34

Saegertown 57, Eisenhower M/hs 45

Salisbury 51, Palisades 35

Seneca 51, Northwestern 35

Shady Side Academy 63, Valley 35

Sharpsville 63, Grove City 59

Shippensburg 69, Boiling Springs 39

South Allegheny 63, East Allegheny 25

South Fayette 66, Trinity 50

South Park 50, Brentwood 39

Southern Columbia 63, Berwick 42

Southern Fulton 66, Fannett-Metal 62

Southern Huntingdon 62, Northern Bedford 58

Springdale 48, Riverview 30

Sto-Rox 56, Fort Cherry 45

Susquehanna Township 63, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 37

Union Area 62, Western Beaver County 42

Uniontown 57, Mount Pleasant 48

Upper Merion 50, Pottstown 49

Upper St. Clair 68, Bethel Park 58

Warren 61, Conneaut Area 42

Washington 62, McGuffey 36

Wellsboro 65, Athens 47

West Lawn Wilson 53, Governor Mifflin 45

West Middlesex 51, Reynolds 43

Williamsburg 82, Claysburg-Kimmel 40

Wissahickon 52, Hatboro-Horsham 28

Yough 64, Southmoreland 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethel Park vs. Baldwin, ppd.

California vs. Bentworth, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward vs. Belle Vernon, ppd.

Ellwood City vs. Laurel, ppd.

Nanticoke Area vs. Holy Redeemer, ppd.

Pittsburgh North Catholic vs. Deer Lakes, ppd.

Serra Catholic vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

South Side vs. Shenango, ppd.

West Mifflin vs. Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Wyoming Area vs. Hanover Area, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 76, Valley View 32

Albert Gallatin 66, Uniontown 34

Brashear 62, Carrick 0

Brockway 54, Brookville 33

Carmichaels 36, Frazier 20

Cedar Cliff 52, Mifflin County 31

Cocalico 49, ELCO 46

Columbia 70, Garden Spot 47

Cornell 41, Bentworth 28

Dallastown Area 45, South Western 24

Delone 54, Littlestown 20

Dunmore 68, Blue Ridge 18

Elk Lake 53, Mountain View 26

Fox Chapel 60, Plum 52

Freeport 53, Derry 43

Gateway 46, Franklin Regional 29

Greenwood 66, Newport 49

Hazleton Area 62, Dallas 49

Lakeland 42, Mid Valley 39

Mechanicsburg 55, Hershey 41

Mifflinburg 39, Jersey Shore 34

Moon 46, West Allegheny 33

Mount Carmel 55, Central Columbia 23

North Allegheny 61, Chartiers Valley 59

Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Southern Lehigh 30

Otto-Eldred 62, Kane Area 39

Peters Township 55, Canon-McMillan 33

Pittsburgh Obama 69, Perry Traditional Academy 12

Riverside 60, Old Forge 28

Schenley 77, Oliver 7

Scranton Holy Cross 66, Carbondale 32

Scranton Prep 65, Scranton 26

St. Hubert’s 49, Archbishop Ryan 28

Susquehanna Township 45, Forest City 25

Union City 61, Eisenhower 39

Upper St. Clair 61, Hempfield 25

Wallenpaupack 46, Honesdale 40

Waynesburg Central 67, Brownsville 55

West Greene 80, Avella 35

Western Wayne 63, West Scranton 29

Wilkes-Barre Area 41, Crestwood 39

Winchester Thurston 78, St. Joseph 25

York Catholic 61, Bermudian Springs 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Altoona vs. Central Dauphin, ccd.

Bethel Park vs. Baldwin, ppd.

Cameron County vs. Austin, ccd.

Carmichaels vs. Frazier, ppd.

Hempfield Area vs. Connellsville, ppd.

Lackawanna Trail vs. Montrose, ppd.

Norristown vs. Perkiomen Valley, ppd.

North Pocono vs. Delaware Valley, ppd.

Red Land vs. Palmyra, ppd.

Selinsgrove vs. Shikellamy, ppd.

Smethport vs. Port Allegany, ppd.

Warrior Run vs. Milton, ppd.

West Mifflin vs. Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/