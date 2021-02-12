BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew 61, Stagg 28

Barrington 57, Palatine 50

Carrollton 86, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47

Casey-Westfield 66, Robinson 35

Catlin (Salt Fork) 55, Hoopeston Area High School 46

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 82, Blue Ridge 19

Champaign Central 41, Bloomington 38

Christopher 58, Goreville 47

Coal City 55, Peotone 43

Dixon 48, Rock Falls 39

Downers North 50, Addison Trail 34

Dundee-Crown 55, Crystal Lake South 48

Elmwood 58, Illini Bluffs 53

Evanston Township 67, Niles West 27

Fairfield 92, Edwards County 50

Fenwick 76, De La Salle 53

Gardner-South Wilmington 73, Kankakee Grace Christian 32

Glenbard North 51, West Chicago 39

Glenbrook South 55, Maine South 33

Hinsdale Central 44, Hinsdale South 39

Homewood-Flossmoor 75, Lincoln-Way East 60

Indian Creek 68, Serena 47

Kaneland 64, Morris 27

Lincoln Way Central 67, Lincoln Way West 60

Lockport 65, Sandburg 46

Lyons 69, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 61

Mascoutah 55, Roxana 46

Monticello 53, Illinois Valley Central 51

Mount Olive 48, Springfield Lutheran 40

Niles Notre Dame 58, Joliet Catholic 24

Oak Lawn Community 47, Thornton Fractional North 20

Orion 57, Riverdale 55

Ottawa 53, Sycamore 51

Palmerton, Pa. 59, Clemente 57

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54, Momence 51

Peoria Notre Dame 45, Normal Community 42

Prairie Ridge 45, McHenry 38

Sesser-Valier 53, Chester 51

Springfield 56, Normal University 50

St. Joseph-Ogden 73, Rantoul 54

St. Patrick 60, Nazareth 46

Stark County 43, Princeville 39

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 63, DeLand-Weldon 27

Tamms (Egyptian) 55, Elverado 52

Teutopolis 60, Okaw Valley 27

Vernon Hills 64, Maine West 58

Wilmington 53, Manteno 46

York 64, Willowbrook 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lawrenceville vs. Flora, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 67, Wethersfield 29

Bloomington 61, Champaign Central 31

Burlington Central 46, Huntley 39

Cary-Grove 51, Algonquin (Jacobs) 34

Dixon 56, Rock Falls 49

Galesburg 45, Moline 43

Kankakee Trinity Academy 43, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 6

Libertyville 88, Waukegan 40

Lyons 67, Morton 18

Sycamore 53, Ottawa 19

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 44, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 40