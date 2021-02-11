Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 47, Crystal Lake Central 39
Aurora Christian 73, IC Catholic 49
Brother Rice 71, Montini 46
Burlington Central 58, Cary-Grove 45
Carlinville 60, North Greene 59
East Dubuque 63, River Ridge 27
Elmwood 64, Stark County 62
Fenwick 75, Providence-St. Mel 35
Geneva 42, Bartlett 39
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 58, Rock Falls 50
Gilman Iroquois West 49, Donovan 42
Glenbard North 51, West Chicago 39
Granite City 53, Triad 44
Greenfield-Northwestern 47, Brussels 31
Hillsboro 51, Greenville 50
Huntley 50, Dundee-Crown 46
Indian Creek 70, Kirkland Hiawatha 31
Jacksonville 35, Quincy 33
Joliet West 41, Romeoville 37
Lake Forest 48, Stevenson 42
Libertyville 57, Lake Zurich 30
Maine South 82, Streamwood 59
McHenry 65, Hampshire 43
Milledgeville 55, Lanark Eastland 51
Monmouth United 77, Knoxville 46
Mundelein 78, Vernon Hills 55
Newark 48, Hinckley-Big Rock 43
Pana 58, Vandalia 47
Pecatonica 67, Galena 61
Peoria Manual 47, Normal Community 44
Prairie Ridge 54, Crystal Lake South 50
Rockford Christian 63, Mendota 34
Rockford Lutheran 79, Dixon 69
Scales Mound 80, West Carroll 26
Serena 52, Earlville 39
Somonauk 67, LaMoille 20
South Elgin 78, Batavia 72
Springfield 61, Jerseyville Jersey 45
St. Rita 57, Providence 53
Stillman Valley 62, North Boone 35
Streator 59, LaSalle-Peru 51
Thornton Fractional South 63, Tinley Park 58
Warrensburg-Latham 39, Shelbyville 32
Wheaton North 63, Sandburg 53
Wheaton Warrenville South 49, Waubonsie Valley 44, OT
Winnebago 63, Byron 46
Yorkville Christian 108, Gardner-South Wilmington 57
Zion Benton 58, Gurnee Warren 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chicago Mt. Carmel vs. De La Salle, ppd.
Cullom Tri-Point vs. Clifton Central, ccd.
DePaul College Prep vs. Marmion, ppd.
Mundelein vs. Waukegan, ccd.
St. Laurence vs. Westchester St. Joseph, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Batavia 56, South Elgin 49
Beardstown 41, Rushville-Industry 12
Burlington Central 65, Cary-Grove 37
Champaign Centennial 43, Champaign Central 41
Dixon 58, Rockford Lutheran 31
Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Herscher 37
Gillespie 45, Calhoun 34
Greenville 49, Hillsboro 46
Huntley 38, Dundee-Crown 33
Joliet West 41, Romeoville 37
Knoxville 57, West Prairie 29
Libertyville 56, Lake Zurich 24
Lisle (Benet Academy) 37, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 36
McHenry 49, Hampshire 46
Nazareth 47, Carmel 45
Normal Community 57, Peoria Manual 18
Ottawa Marquette 49, Hall 35
Paris 56, Marshall 27
Prairie Ridge 41, Crystal Lake South 39
Roanoke-Benson 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 35
Rock Falls 48, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 27
Rockridge 46, Erie/Prophetstown 25
Seneca 64, Midland 32
South Elgin 62, St. Charles East 54
St. Viator 55, Joliet Catholic 52
Thornton Fractional South 60, Tinley Park 46
Triad 49, Granite City 11
Waterloo Gibault 51, Roxana 48
Wheaton Warrenville South 46, Waubonsie Valley 27
Willows 43, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 14
Winnebago 61, Byron 41
Zion Benton 58, Gurnee Warren 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/