Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 47, Crystal Lake Central 39
Brother Rice 71, Montini 46
Burlington Central 58, Cary-Grove 45
East Dubuque 63, River Ridge 27
Elmwood 64, Stark County 62
Fenwick 75, Providence-St. Mel 35
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 58, Rock Falls 50
Gilman Iroquois West 49, Donovan 42
Granite City 53, Triad 44
Greenfield-Northwestern 47, Brussels 31
Hillsboro 51, Greenville 50
Huntley 50, Dundee-Crown 46
Indian Creek 70, Kirkland Hiawatha 31
Jacksonville 35, Quincy 33
Joliet West 41, Romeoville 37
Libertyville 57, Lake Zurich 30
McHenry 65, Hampshire 43
Monmouth United 77, Knoxville 46
Newark 48, Hinckley-Big Rock 43
Pana 58, Vandalia 47
Peoria Manual 47, Normal Community 44
Prairie Ridge 54, Crystal Lake South 50
Rockford Christian 63, Mendota 34
Rockford Lutheran 79, Dixon 69
Scales Mound 80, West Carroll 26
Serena 52, Earlville 39
Somonauk 67, LaMoille 20
St. Rita 57, Providence 53
Streator 59, LaSalle-Peru 51
Thornton Fractional South 63, Tinley Park 58
Warrensburg-Latham 39, Shelbyville 32
Wheaton North 63, Sandburg 53
Wheaton Warrenville South 49, Waubonsie Valley 44, OT
Winnebago 63, Byron 46
Yorkville Christian 108, Gardner-South Wilmington 57
Zion Benton 58, Gurnee Warren 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chicago Mt. Carmel vs. De La Salle, ppd.
DePaul College Prep vs. Marmion, ppd.
Mundelein vs. Waukegan, ccd.
St. Laurence vs. Westchester St. Joseph, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beardstown 41, Rushville-Industry 12
Champaign Centennial 43, Champaign Central 41
Dixon 58, Rockford Lutheran 31
Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Herscher 37
Greenville 49, Hillsboro 46
Huntley 38, Dundee-Crown 33
Knoxville 57, West Prairie 29
McHenry 49, Hampshire 46
Nazareth 47, Carmel 45
Normal Community 57, Peoria Manual 18
Ottawa Marquette 49, Hall 35
Paris 56, Marshall 27
Roanoke-Benson 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 35
Rockridge 46, Erie/Prophetstown 25
Seneca 64, Midland 32
St. Viator 55, Joliet Catholic 52
Thornton Fractional South 60, Tinley Park 46
Triad 49, Granite City 11
Waterloo Gibault 51, Roxana 48
Wheaton Warrenville South 46, Waubonsie Valley 27
Willows 43, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 14
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/