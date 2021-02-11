Watch: President Trump Impeachment Trial

House impeachment managers keep building their case that Donald Trump incited an insurrection.

Prosecutors will wrap up opening arguments in the second full day of former President Trump’s second impeachment trial.

On day one the house managers pursed their case against him saying the former president spent months inciting the January 6 riot at the capitol.

House impeachment managers are due to start presenting more evidence at noon. They’ll be followed by opening arguments from the Trump defense team or Friday.