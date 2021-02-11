Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 47, Windham 27

Archbold 47, Swanton 40

Arlington 35, Vanlue 31

Attica Seneca E. 58, Sycamore Mohawk 21

Bellevue 57, Sandusky 52

Berlin Center Western Reserve 64, Atwater Waterloo 28

Bluffton 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 30

Bucyrus Wynford 58, Upper Sandusky 47

Byesville Meadowbrook 58, Coshocton 35

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 46, Steubenville 39

Cardington-Lincoln 63, Richwood N. Union 36

Carlisle 48, Covington 41

Castalia Margaretta 55, Willard 38

Chardon 44, Cuyahoga Falls 40

Clyde 39, Sandusky Perkins 38, OT

Collins Western Reserve 95, Monroeville 55

Cols. DeSales 34, Cols. Northland 25

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 60, Amanda-Clearcreek 41

Columbiana Crestview 44, Brookfield 35

Columbus Grove 81, Harrod Allen E. 37

Convoy Crestview 57, Paulding 51

Cory-Rawson 46, Arcadia 34

Creston Norwayne 58, Richfield Revere 37

Dalton 59, Jeromesville Hillsdale 28

Defiance Tinora 66, Edgerton 24

Delphos Jefferson 48, Spencerville 41

Delphos St. John’s 52, St. Henry 37

Dola Hardin Northern 44, Ft. Jennings 32

East 46, Cols. Mifflin 27

Elmore Woodmore 51, Rossford 21

Findlay Liberty-Benton 74, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 19

Fostoria 70, Bloomdale Elmwood 44

Galion Northmor 47, Galion 28

Gibsonburg 41, Sandusky St. Mary 39

Granville 79, Cols. Walnut Ridge 69

Holland Springfield 38, Mineral Ridge 27

Hudson 66, Madison 58

Hudson WRA 53, Akr. North 38

Kalida 49, Continental 17

Leavittsburg LaBrae 60, Youngs. Liberty 38

Lima Bath 54, Van Wert 26

Lisbon David Anderson 58, Wellsville 31

Malvern 50, Toronto 39

Mansfield Sr. 61, Ashland 40

Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Rockford Parkway 35

Marion Harding 60, Bellville Clear Fork 32

Marysville 46, Milford Center Fairbanks 18

McDonald 66, Lowellville 17

Mentor 58, Elyria 52

Milan Edison 49, Huron 29

Minerva 60, Magnolia Sandy Valley 31

Montpelier 51, Pettisville 27

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Crestline 28

New Knoxville 51, New Bremen 36

Norwalk 52, Tiffin Columbian 30

Notre Dame Academy 55, Tol. Cent. Cath. 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Kenton 24

Port Clinton 47, Oak Harbor 35

Rocky River 50, Elyria Cath. 40

Shadyside 50, Hannibal River 34

Shelby 60, Caledonia River Valley 45

Sherwood Fairview 52, Hicksville 27

St. Clairsville 65, Barnesville 41

St. Marys Memorial 48, Celina 25

Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Perry 40

Tipp City Tippecanoe 52, Bellbrook 44

Tol. Christian 74, Tol. Ottawa Hills 37

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 49, Lore City Buckeye Trail 40

Van Wert Lincolnview 54, Ada 51

W. Unity Hilltop 37, Stryker 36

Wapakoneta 56, Defiance 44

Warren Howland 60, Austintown Fitch 31

Washington C.H. 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 41

Wauseon 45, Delta 38

Wooster 69, Mt. Vernon 45

Youngs. Mooney 44, Youngs. East 24

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Kings Mills Kings 47, Oxford Talawanda 30

Miamisburg 64, W. Carrollton 32

Springboro 51, Clayton Northmont 21

W. Chester Lakota W. 92, Cin. Withrow 16

Division II=

Region 8=

Cin. Indian Hill 61, New Richmond 25

Cin. N. College Hill 39, Cin. McNicholas 36

Day. Carroll 47, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 32

Day. Stivers 55, Spring. Kenton Ridge 30

Division III=

Region 12=

Arcanum 75, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 23

Lewistown Indian Lake 35, New Lebanon Dixie 35, OT

Division IV=

Region 16=

Botkins 53, Mechanicsburg 50, OT

Miami Valley Christian Academy 42, Cin. College Prep. 27

Russia 61, DeGraff Riverside 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Apple Creek Waynedale vs. Orrville, ccd.

Brooke, W.Va. vs. Wintersville Indian Creek, ccd.

Campbell Memorial vs. Warren Champion, ccd.

Cols. School for Girls vs. Heath, ccd.

Conneaut vs. Northwestern, Pa., ccd.

Defiance Ayersville vs. Haviland Wayne Trace, ccd.

Findlay vs. Tol. Whitmer, ccd.

Holgate vs. Antwerp, ppd.

Maumee vs. Napoleon, ccd.

