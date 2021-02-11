Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 69, Hazleton Area 45

Berks Catholic 52, Holy Ghost Prep 45

Berlin-Brothersvalley 57, Bishop Guilfoyle 43

Bethlehem Catholic 62, Allentown Allen 59

Blackhawk 52, Beaver Area 49

Bloomsburg 80, Midd-West 47

Blue Ridge 48, Forest City 40

Burrell 70, Derry 49

Central Bucks West 47, Souderton 36

Central Martinsburg 57, Bald Eagle Area 26

Clearfield 63, Punxsutawney 26

Columbia 84, Schuylkill Valley 60

Crestwood 64, Berwick 33

Easton 60, Bethlehem Freedom 46

Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Girard 23

Fort Cherry 64, Northgate 29

Greenville 74, Jamestown 51

Hempfield 54, Ephrata 45

Hempfield Area 84, McKeesport 74

Lancaster Mennonite 72, Lancaster Country Day 59

Malvern Prep 75, Germantown Academy 60

Manheim Township 56, Warwick 55

Marian Catholic 69, Weatherly 31

Martin Luther King 55, Maritime Academy 41

Mid Valley 52, Carbondale 26

Middletown 50, Lower Dauphin 41

Milton 71, Meadowbrook Christian 44

Mountain View 70, Lackawanna Trail 64

Muncy 52, Northwest Area 45, OT

North Pocono 61, Delaware Valley 52

Palisades 56, Lincoln Leadership 40

Pen Argyl 41, Saucon Valley 39

Pennsbury 46, Council Rock North 33

Perry Traditional Academy 34, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 32

Philadelphia George Washington 48, Penn Treaty 46

Philadelphia MC&S 59, Sankofa Freedom 54

Portage Area 60, North Star 46

Quakertown 56, Abington 52

Riverside 70, Elk Lake 58

Salisbury 63, Moravian Academy 31

Saltsburg 71, Blairsville 34

Scranton 47, Abington Heights 37

Scranton Holy Cross 54, Old Forge 47

Scranton Prep 66, Honesdale 34

Sullivan County 47, Northumberland Christian 35

Susquehanna 45, Montrose 32

Upper Dublin 74, Hatboro-Horsham 30

Valley View 70, West Scranton 41

Veritas Academy 67, Berks Christian 44

Wallenpaupack 43, Western Wayne 35

West Chester East 52, Coatesville 46

West Philadelphia 61, Philadelphia Northeast 51

William Tennent 51, Lower Moreland 27

Wissahickon 57, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Northern Lehigh, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apollo-Ridge 62, Springdale 31

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 39, Riverview 10

Avonworth 33, Shady Side Academy 18

Beaver Area 60, Central Valley 21

Berlin-Brothersvalley 51, Turkeyfoot Valley 16

Bethel Park 80, Moon 54

Bishop Canevin 48, Cornell 15

Bishop McCort 69, Richland 64

Blackhawk 72, New Castle 38

Brentwood 33, Keystone Oaks 30

Butler 49, Seneca Valley 41

Chartiers-Houston 46, Carlynton 37

Clairton 70, Propel Andrew Street 11

Connellsville 54, Laurel Highlands 30

Curwensville 44, Philipsburg-Osceola 21

Fairview 41, North East 24

Girard 51, Iroquois 35

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Jeannette 15

Greenville 46, Sharpsville 22

Hempfield 40, Ephrata 34

Hickory 39, Franklin 26

Kennedy Catholic 72, Mercer 21

Lower Dauphin 61, Middletown 27

Manheim Township 36, Warwick 26

Monessen 80, Geibel Catholic 8

Montour 48, Hopewell 25

Neshannock 48, Shenango 33

New Hope-Solebury 39, Upper Moreland 21

Norwin 40, Penn-Trafford 29

Notre Dame 67, Germantown Academy 35

Pennridge 54, Central Bucks South 52

Pittsburgh North Catholic 61, Mount Lebanon 43

Quaker Valley 58, Ambridge 27

Rochester 57, Union Area 34

Serra Catholic 54, Seton-LaSalle 37

Sewickley Academy 29, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 21

Sharon 47, Titusville 13

Slippery Rock 52, Oil City 18

South Side 71, New Brighton 33

Southmoreland 46, Yough 12

St. Joseph 58, Leechburg 16

Twin Valley 41, Wyomissing 22

Washington 61, McGuffey 46

Woodland Hills 45, Penn Hills 34

Wyalusing 32, Troy 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charleroi vs. Bentworth, ppd.

Conneaut, Ohio vs. Northwestern, ccd.

Elwood City Riverside vs. Ellwood City, ppd.

Hanover Area vs. Wyoming Area, ppd.

Keystone vs. Cranberry, ppd.

Knoch vs. Freeport, ppd.

Mapletown vs. Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

McConnellsburg vs. Forbes Road, ccd.

Mohawk vs. Laurel, ppd.

Northern Lehigh vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond, ppd.

Oakland Catholic vs. Lincoln Park Charter, ppd.

South Park vs. West Mifflin, ppd.

Upper St. Clair vs. Mount Lebanon, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/