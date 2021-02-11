Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 69, Hazleton Area 45
Berks Catholic 52, Holy Ghost Prep 45
Berlin-Brothersvalley 57, Bishop Guilfoyle 43
Bethlehem Catholic 62, Allentown Allen 59
Blackhawk 52, Beaver Area 49
Bloomsburg 80, Midd-West 47
Blue Ridge 48, Forest City 40
Burrell 70, Derry 49
Central Bucks West 47, Souderton 36
Central Martinsburg 57, Bald Eagle Area 26
Clearfield 63, Punxsutawney 26
Columbia 84, Schuylkill Valley 60
Crestwood 64, Berwick 33
Easton 60, Bethlehem Freedom 46
Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Girard 23
Fort Cherry 64, Northgate 29
Greenville 74, Jamestown 51
Hempfield 54, Ephrata 45
Hempfield Area 84, McKeesport 74
Lancaster Mennonite 72, Lancaster Country Day 59
Malvern Prep 75, Germantown Academy 60
Manheim Township 56, Warwick 55
Marian Catholic 69, Weatherly 31
Martin Luther King 55, Maritime Academy 41
Mid Valley 52, Carbondale 26
Middletown 50, Lower Dauphin 41
Milton 71, Meadowbrook Christian 44
Mountain View 70, Lackawanna Trail 64
Muncy 52, Northwest Area 45, OT
North Pocono 61, Delaware Valley 52
Palisades 56, Lincoln Leadership 40
Pen Argyl 41, Saucon Valley 39
Pennsbury 46, Council Rock North 33
Perry Traditional Academy 34, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 32
Philadelphia George Washington 48, Penn Treaty 46
Philadelphia MC&S 59, Sankofa Freedom 54
Portage Area 60, North Star 46
Quakertown 56, Abington 52
Riverside 70, Elk Lake 58
Salisbury 63, Moravian Academy 31
Saltsburg 71, Blairsville 34
Scranton 47, Abington Heights 37
Scranton Holy Cross 54, Old Forge 47
Scranton Prep 66, Honesdale 34
Sullivan County 47, Northumberland Christian 35
Susquehanna 45, Montrose 32
Upper Dublin 74, Hatboro-Horsham 30
Valley View 70, West Scranton 41
Veritas Academy 67, Berks Christian 44
Wallenpaupack 43, Western Wayne 35
West Chester East 52, Coatesville 46
West Philadelphia 61, Philadelphia Northeast 51
William Tennent 51, Lower Moreland 27
Wissahickon 57, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Northern Lehigh, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apollo-Ridge 62, Springdale 31
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 39, Riverview 10
Avonworth 33, Shady Side Academy 18
Beaver Area 60, Central Valley 21
Berlin-Brothersvalley 51, Turkeyfoot Valley 16
Bethel Park 80, Moon 54
Bishop Canevin 48, Cornell 15
Bishop McCort 69, Richland 64
Blackhawk 72, New Castle 38
Brentwood 33, Keystone Oaks 30
Butler 49, Seneca Valley 41
Chartiers-Houston 46, Carlynton 37
Clairton 70, Propel Andrew Street 11
Connellsville 54, Laurel Highlands 30
Curwensville 44, Philipsburg-Osceola 21
Fairview 41, North East 24
Girard 51, Iroquois 35
Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Jeannette 15
Greenville 46, Sharpsville 22
Hempfield 40, Ephrata 34
Hickory 39, Franklin 26
Kennedy Catholic 72, Mercer 21
Lower Dauphin 61, Middletown 27
Manheim Township 36, Warwick 26
Monessen 80, Geibel Catholic 8
Montour 48, Hopewell 25
Neshannock 48, Shenango 33
New Hope-Solebury 39, Upper Moreland 21
Norwin 40, Penn-Trafford 29
Notre Dame 67, Germantown Academy 35
Pennridge 54, Central Bucks South 52
Pittsburgh North Catholic 61, Mount Lebanon 43
Quaker Valley 58, Ambridge 27
Rochester 57, Union Area 34
Serra Catholic 54, Seton-LaSalle 37
Sewickley Academy 29, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 21
Sharon 47, Titusville 13
Slippery Rock 52, Oil City 18
South Side 71, New Brighton 33
Southmoreland 46, Yough 12
St. Joseph 58, Leechburg 16
Twin Valley 41, Wyomissing 22
Washington 61, McGuffey 46
Woodland Hills 45, Penn Hills 34
Wyalusing 32, Troy 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charleroi vs. Bentworth, ppd.
Conneaut, Ohio vs. Northwestern, ccd.
Elwood City Riverside vs. Ellwood City, ppd.
Hanover Area vs. Wyoming Area, ppd.
Keystone vs. Cranberry, ppd.
Knoch vs. Freeport, ppd.
Mapletown vs. Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
McConnellsburg vs. Forbes Road, ccd.
Mohawk vs. Laurel, ppd.
Northern Lehigh vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond, ppd.
Oakland Catholic vs. Lincoln Park Charter, ppd.
South Park vs. West Mifflin, ppd.
Upper St. Clair vs. Mount Lebanon, ppd.
