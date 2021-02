Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Pennsbury 46, Council Rock North 33

Perry Traditional Academy 34, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Northern Lehigh, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Curwensville 44, Philipsburg-Osceola 21

Manheim Township 36, Warwick 26

Notre Dame 67, Germantown Academy 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charleroi vs. Bentworth, ppd.

Elwood City Riverside vs. Ellwood City, ppd.

Keystone vs. Cranberry, ppd.

Knoch vs. Freeport, ppd.

Mapletown vs. Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

McConnellsburg vs. Forbes Road, ccd.

Mohawk vs. Laurel, ppd.

Northern Lehigh vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond, ppd.

Oakland Catholic vs. Lincoln Park Charter, ppd.

South Park vs. West Mifflin, ppd.

Upper St. Clair vs. Mount Lebanon, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/