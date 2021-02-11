Sen. Brown Announces Money for Perry Co. Waterlines

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a $250,000 grant to the Perry County Commissioners to install 32,230 linear feet of waterline across five Perry County townships.

These funds will be used to install waterline in Madison, Clayton, Thorn, Reading, and Harrison Townships, which will serve 30 households and one business.

“Strong water infrastructure is critical to Ohio communities’ public health and economic competitiveness” said Brown. “This funding will help provide and improve access to safe and clean drinking water for Perry County residents. I will continue to advocate for resources so that Ohioans in small and rural communities have equal access to clean water.”

Additional funding will be provided by local sources, bringing the total project funding to $699,200.

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government with the mission to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in the Appalachian region.