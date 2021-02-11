Muskingum County 4-H Week is February 14th-20th

Local News
ZANESVILLE, OH – Muskingum County 4-H Week is February 14th through February 20th. 4-H Educator Jamie McConnell met with the Muskingum County Commissioners today to share their 2021 theme and to allow some members to speak with the commissioners.

County Commissioner Jim Porter shared how the Muskingum County Courthouse will be celebrating 4-H Week and how this year is a little different than years past.

“In recognition of 4-H Week here in Muskingum County we turn the Courthouse green and we try to fly the 4-H flag for a week. And this year because of COVID it’s going to be a little different. They’re having a virtual program. But we just want the county to know how much we appreciate what the 4-H program does for our kids.”

4-H Week is an important time where members are able to share their projects and experiences with those who are not involved. Porter shares what 4-H can teach youth who do get involved.

“4-H has been a big part of my life and my kids life. Again it’s everything that the program teaches these kids. And it’s not all about the fair. There’s all kinds of other programs that they can participate in too. It’s just a good team joint effort of kids, our young youth of being involved in something that teaches them a lot of things that they need to know in the future of their life.”

A Virtual 4-H Award Ceremony will be held on Tuesday February 16th at 7 PM on Facebook Premiere. Visit their Facebook Page (Ohio State-Muskingum County 4-H) to join the broadcast live. A recorded version will also be available after the premiere.

