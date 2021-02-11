LaVine leads Chicago against Los Angeles after 46-point outing

Los Angeles Clippers (18-8, third in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (10-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Los Angeles Clippers after Zach LaVine scored 46 points in the Bulls’ 129-116 win against the Pelicans.

The Bulls are 4-8 on their home court. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.1 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Clippers are 10-4 on the road. Los Angeles has a 12-2 record against teams below .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won 130-127 in the last meeting on Jan. 10. Kawhi Leonard led LA with 35 points, and LaVine led Chicago with 45 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine is averaging 28.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Bulls. Thaddeus Young is averaging 6.4 rebounds and 11.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Leonard leads the Clippers scoring 26.5 points and collecting 5.9 rebounds. Ivica Zubac is averaging 8.9 rebounds and 8.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 47.1% shooting.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (quad), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).

Clippers: Paul George: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.