Italian federation investigates Conte and Agnelli spat

ROME (AP) — The Italian soccer federation opened an investigation Thursday into the spat between Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

The pair clashed during Tuesday’s Italian Cup semifinal match, which ended in a 0-0 draw and allowed Juventus to reach the final 2-1 on aggregate.

Conte, who played for and later coached Juventus, appeared to make a rude gesture towards Agnelli at halftime. Agnelli was seen at the end of the game vehemently shouting in the direction of Conte.

“Federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné has opened an investigation into the behavior of the directors and staff of Juventus and Inter during and at the end of the return match of the Italian Cup semifinals,” the federation said in a brief statement.

The FIGC added that it has already called up fourth official Daniele Chiffi for a hearing.

The relationship between Conte and Agnelli reportedly collapsed in the middle of 2014, when Conte resigned after steering Juventus to the first three of its nine straight Serie A titles in his three years in charge.

