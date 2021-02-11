Governor DeWine: The State’s Overnight Curfew is Lifted

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held his bi-weekly COVID-19 update Thursday and announced some good news .

DeWine says thanks to a sustained decrease in COVID-19 hospitalization, below 2500 for 10 straight days, Ohio’s curfew has been lifted. He says if hospitalizations begin rising again, the Ohio Department of Health may reinstate it.

DeWine says it’s crucial that we all continue safety protocols to slow the spread and prevent hospitalizations from going up.

The original curfew was from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and was a compromise with Ohio’s bar and restaurants, instead of closing businesses during the last surge in Cornoavirus spread.

The Governor says the curfew officially expired at noon Thursday.