ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Thursday that 39 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now 332 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County with 17 current hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, there are 9,260 in Muskingum County who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,350 who have completed their vaccination.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.