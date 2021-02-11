Charlotte seeks revenge on ODU

Charlotte (9-10, 5-6) vs. Old Dominion (10-5, 6-3)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks revenge on Old Dominion after dropping the first matchup in Charlotte. The teams last played on Feb. 10, when the Monarchs shot 61.7 percent from the field while holding Charlotte to just 48.3 percent en route to a two-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Charlotte has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jahmir Young, Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all 49ers points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC YOUNG: Young has connected on 36.5 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Charlotte is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 60.

PERFECT WHEN: Old Dominion is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Monarchs are 5-5 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte has scored 66.4 points and allowed 67.4 points over its last five games. Old Dominion has averaged 69.4 points and given up 74.2 over its last five.

