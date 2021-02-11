Updated on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Few Flurries. Cloudy & Cold. High 26°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Very Cold. Low 17°

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Flurry. Cold. High 31°

DISCUSSION:

A few flurries will be possible across SE Ohio, especially this morning. A little accumulation will be possible, less than a half inch expected. Skies will remain mainly cloudy; along with colder than average temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 20s this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly cloudy once again during the overnight, with lows dropping into the upper Teens.

We will see more clouds on Friday, with a spotty flurry chance. Temperatures will top off around 30 Friday afternoon.

More snow will return to the region late on Saturday into early on Valentine’s Day, with some accumulation possible. Temperatures will begin to drop into the mid 20s once again on Valentine’s Day.

We will see even more cold air arrive on President’s Day, with highs around 20, with more snow showers possible. A Wintry Mix, which will include: rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow, will be possible on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20s to near 30. We will, then, finally see a break from the Wintry precipitation on Wednesday, along with highs around 30.

Have a Great Thursday!

