ZPD Looking for Missing Zanesville Woman

The Zanesville Police Department is looking for a missing area woman.

Detective Phil Michel says 27-year-old Kadesha Royer was last seen in the late evening hours of February 9th, 2021, leaving a residence on Luck Avenue.

Her clothing description was a black jacket. She is described as 5’4″, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455–0700 and ask for Detective Chris Andrews.