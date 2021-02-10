ZPD Looking for Missing Zanesville Woman

Local News Stories
George Hiotis131

The Zanesville Police Department is looking for a missing area woman.

Detective Phil Michel says 27-year-old Kadesha Royer was last seen in the late evening hours of February 9th, 2021, leaving a residence on Luck Avenue.

Her clothing description was a black jacket. She is described as 5’4″, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455–0700 and ask for Detective Chris Andrews.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Hawkins Complete Dental Service Offering Rapid COVID Tests

Megan Landis

MCCF Scholarship Central Accepting Applications for AmeriCorps Positions

Megan Landis

Maysville School Teachers Begin Vaccinations

Logan Slusser