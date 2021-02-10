Zanesville Boys Battle Hard, Come Up Short Against Licking Valley

HANOVER, OH – In a night filled with cancellations, only three games remained on the schedule. Zanesville Blue Devils and the Licking Valley Panthers went to battle on Tuesday in a very contested battle.

The Blue Devils kept things interesting all night, with both teams chipping away at eahcother. Licking Valley Would lead 29-23 going into the half.

Things would remain much of the same as the Blue Devils would battle hard and trail only by 1pt, but in the fourth quarter the Panthers would extended their and hold on to win.

FINAL

LICKING VALLEY 58

ZANESVILLE 46

Newark Catholic Green Wave and the Johnstown Johnnies also in action on Tuesday night. Green Wave is unable to escape with the win.

FINAL

JOHNSTOWN 58

NEWARK CATHOLIC 43