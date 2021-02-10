Zanesville Boys Battle Hard, Come Up Short Against Licking Valley

Local Sports Sports
Paul Murray27

HANOVER, OH – In a night filled with cancellations, only three games remained on the schedule. Zanesville Blue Devils and the Licking Valley Panthers went to battle on Tuesday in a very contested battle.

The Blue Devils kept things interesting all night, with both teams chipping away at eahcother. Licking Valley Would lead 29-23 going into the half.

Things would remain much of the same as the Blue Devils would battle hard and trail only by 1pt, but in the fourth quarter the Panthers would extended their and hold on to win.

FINAL

LICKING VALLEY 58

ZANESVILLE 46

Newark Catholic Green Wave and the Johnstown Johnnies also in action on Tuesday night. Green Wave is unable to escape with the win.

FINAL

JOHNSTOWN 58

NEWARK CATHOLIC 43

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Paul Murray
Paul Murray
Paul Murray is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Canton, OH, he graduated from Glenoak Highschool in 2016. Paul attended Ashland University where he majored in Digital Media Journalism and competed for the track and field team. During his time at Ashland he served as a News and Sports anchor, News director, and play-by-play commentator for soccer, football, and basketball. In track, Paul was a 3x All-American in the 4x400 meter relay and a part of two National Champion teams. He is currently a bit out of shape, but will gladly accept the challenge of anyone who wants to race. Paul is also a member of the Ohio Army National Guard in the 148th Infantry Regiment based out of Tiffin, OH. If you have any sports news, stats, or information please feel free to reach out to him by emailing pmurray@whizmediagroup.com or on twitter @paulmurrayy.

Related Posts

Embiid helps 76ers pull away late for 119-111 win over Kings

Associated Press

Tuesday’s Scores

Associated Press

Lillard has 36 and Portland downs Orlando 106-97

Associated Press