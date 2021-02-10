White Sox hire Narron as instructor on La Russa’s staff

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds manager Jerry Narron was hired by the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday as a major league instructor on manager Tony La Russa’s staff.

Narron was 291-341 over parts of five seasons managing Texas (2001-02) and Cincinnati (2005-07). The 65-year-old has spent 26 years on major league coaching staffs, including a stint in 2020 as the Boston Red Sox’s bench coach.

Narron was with Milwaukee from 2011-15, when catcher Jonathan Lucroy had some of his most productive seasons. The two-time All-Star agreed to a minor league deal with the White Sox last week after playing in just one game for Boston in 2020.

A catcher, Narron played parts of eight seasons with the New York Yankees (1979), Seattle Mariners (1980-81, ’87) and California Angels (1983-86).

Kruk spent the past two seasons as an assistant athletic trainer for the White Sox. He is entering his 13th season in the organization.

Chicago also promoted James Kruk to head athletic trainer and Brett Walker to director of rehabilitation.

Walker joined the organization in 2014 and spent the past two years as their major league physical therapist and assistant athletic trainer.

