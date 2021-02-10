Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 73, Central Cambria 51

Carmichaels 57, Mapletown 34

Cocalico 53, Donegal 49

Danville 72, Shikellamy 43

ELCO 67, Garden Spot 56

Manheim Central 62, Northern Lebanon 27

Methacton 53, Boyertown 39

Northwestern 46, Iroquois 37

Propel Braddock Hills 53, West Greene 30

Richland 55, Forest Hills 34

Salisbury 53, Catasauqua 44

Scranton 48, Western Wayne 27

Scranton Prep 44, Delaware Valley 41

Shamokin 61, Central Mountain 49

Troy 60, Athens 58

Wellsboro 68, North Penn-Mansfield 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Rochester, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Delone 64, York Catholic 44

Dunmore 69, Lakeland 21

Erie McDowell 47, Slippery Rock 36

Franklin Regional 54, Greensburg Salem 37

Grove City 41, Farrell 29

Kutztown 58, Lincoln Leadership 25

Lackawanna Trail 72, Mountain View 51

Montrose 43, Susquehanna 31

Mount Lebanon 47, Canon-McMillan 28

Oil City 39, Eisenhower 24

Owen J Roberts 70, Upper Perkiomen 24

Perkiomen Valley 67, Pottstown 41

Plum 47, Kiski Area 30

Rochester 57, Aliquippa 40

Salisbury 36, Catasauqua 30

Sharon 47, Wilmington 40

Spring-Ford 80, Upper Merion 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hubbard, Ohio vs. Hickory, ccd.

Norristown vs. Pottsgrove, ccd.

Southern Huntingdon vs. Forbes Road, ccd.

Southmoreland vs. Greater Latrobe, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/