WATCH: Impeachment Trial of former President Donald Trump

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs48

Opening arguments are scheduled Tuesday in the presidential impeachment trial.

House impeachment managers plan to begin their case at noon in favor of convicting former President Trump for incitement of insurrection.

The managers have up to 16 hours this week to open their case.

Attorneys for the president will take their turn at opening arguments after that.

The trial got the green light Tuesday when senators voted 56-44 to reject the proceedings as unconstitutional.

It’s still an uphill challenge for Democrats to convict the former president. It will require 17 Republicans joining them to get 67 votes in favor.

Nichole Hannahs

