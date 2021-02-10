Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 71, Harrod Allen E. 57

Akr. North 55, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 50

Alliance 63, Mogadore Field 36

Amherst Steele 73, Westlake 70

Andover Pymatuning Valley 75, Vienna Mathews 66

Andrews Osborne Academy 78, Chesterland W. Geauga 47

Anna 65, New Bremen 52

Arcanum 66, Milton-Union 54

Ashland Crestview 75, Mansfield St. Peter’s 43

Atwater Waterloo 77, Berlin Center Western Reserve 37

Austintown Fitch 58, Warren Howland 44

Avon 64, N. Ridgeville 48

Barberton 56, Stow-Munroe Falls 54

Beavercreek 61, Clayton Northmont 57

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 66, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 63

Berlin Hiland 59, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 58

Bloomdale Elmwood 63, McComb 40

Bradford 48, Houston 39

Bristol 63, Cortland Maplewood 24

Brookfield 58, Campbell Memorial 50

Bucyrus 47, Galion 45

Canal Fulton Northwest 65, Akr. Manchester 62

Canal Winchester 56, Sunbury Big Walnut 55

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 74, Millersport 49

Canfield 64, Warren Harding 60

Centerburg 55, Medina Highland 47

Centerville 88, Springboro 39

Chagrin Falls 53, Aurora 50

Cin. Country Day 66, Lockland 50

Circleville Logan Elm 101, Circleville 40

Columbus Grove 66, Leipsic 52

Convoy Crestview 54, Van Wert 48

Cortland Lakeview 70, Canfield S. Range 64

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 79, Akr. Buchtel 78

Defiance Ayersville 46, Gorham Fayette 33

Delphos St. John’s 58, Lima Bath 38

Doylestown Chippewa 74, Ashland Mapleton 54

Edon 47, Montpelier 36

Elida 64, Bluffton 60

Fairfield 66, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58

Fairfield Christian 63, Corning Miller 52

Findlay 76, Oregon Clay 52

Fredericktown 70, Mansfield Christian 47

Fremont St. Joseph 74, Lakeside Danbury 46

Galion Northmor 63, Danville 50

Gallipolis Gallia 52, Marietta 42

Genoa Area 48, Port Clinton 41

Grafton Midview 40, Avon Lake 37

Green 48, Copley 40

Grove City 58, Cols. Upper Arlington 53

Hamilton Badin 52, Oxford Talawanda 32

Hanoverton United 64, E. Palestine 35

Heath 79, Utica 43

Holland Springfield 57, Napoleon 54, OT

Huber Hts. Wayne 56, Kettering Fairmont 46

Independence 56, Brooklyn 34

Ironton 48, Portsmouth 44

Jackson 59, Southeastern 31

Johnstown 58, Newark Cath. 43

Johnstown Northridge 81, Hebron Lakewood 43

Kent Roosevelt 58, Richfield Revere 57

Kettering Alter 72, Day. Oakwood 62

Kirtland 72, Wickliffe 62

Lakewood St. Edward 52, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 51

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 61, Grove City Christian 51

Legacy Christian 61, Mechanicsburg 48

Lima Cent. Cath. 74, Delphos Jefferson 48

Lima Temple Christian 65, Monclova Christian 45

Loudonville 67, Howard E. Knox 62

Lucasville Valley 68, Oak Hill 57

Lyndhurst Brush 72, Chagrin Falls Kenston 48

Malvern 49, Strasburg-Franklin 40

Maple Hts. 63, Berea-Midpark 58

Marion Elgin 54, Mt. Gilead 45

Marion Pleasant 49, Morral Ridgedale 34

Marysville 51, Dublin Jerome 47

Mason 71, Cin. Colerain 39

Mayfield 74, Chardon 67

McArthur Vinton County 59, Albany Alexander 46

McDonald 79, Sebring McKinley 53

Mentor 90, Euclid 65

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 56, Conneaut 33

Miamisburg 85, Springfield 52

Middletown 55, Hamilton 34

Milford Center Fairbanks 46, N. Lewisburg Triad 34

Millersburg W. Holmes 73, Jeromesville Hillsdale 72

Minerva 47, Carrollton 41

Minford 92, New Boston Glenwood 85

Mogadore 55, Hartville Lake Center Christian 54

N. Can. Hoover 48, Massillon 38

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54, Columbiana 51

New Middletown Spring. 66, Mineral Ridge 53

New Riegel 44, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40

Newark Licking Valley 58, Zanesville 46

Oak Harbor 53, Millbury Lake 39

Old Fort 63, Gibsonburg 46

Ontario 60, Bellville Clear Fork 41

Painesville Riverside 77, Cle. Benedictine 54

Pataskala Licking Hts. 85, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60

Pemberville Eastwood 51, Elmore Woodmore 37

Perry 74, Ashtabula Edgewood 48

Piketon 55, Greenfield McClain 54, OT

Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, Portsmouth Clay 54

Portsmouth W. 68, S. Webster 31

Proctorville Fairland 53, Ironton Rock Hill 39

Racine Southern 64, Wellsville 58

Ravenna SE 77, Rootstown 64

Reynoldsburg 41, Hilliard Bradley 39

Richmond Hts. 92, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42

Rocky River Lutheran W. 58, Cuyahoga Hts. 50

Rossford 58, Wauseon 43

STVM 64, Warrensville Hts. 54

Sandusky Perkins 55, Bellevue 40

Shaker Hts. 84, Hunting Valley University 63

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 48

Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Magnolia Sandy Valley 45

Swanton 65, Pioneer N. Central 47

Tiffin Calvert 57, Kansas Lakota 27

Tontogany Otsego 43, Delta 32

Tree of Life 50, Granville Christian 47

Troy Christian 44, Casstown Miami E. 43

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 53, E. Can. 43

Uniontown Lake 62, Dover 52

Urbana 61, W. Liberty-Salem 41

W. Chester Lakota W. 66, Cin. Oak Hills 62

Wapakoneta 41, St. Henry 40

Warsaw River View 59, Coshocton 48

Waverly 67, McDermott Scioto NW 47

Wheelersburg 66, Beaver Eastern 28

Whitehall-Yearling 56, Cols. Bexley 27

Willard 62, Bucyrus Wynford 29

Windham 64, Kinsman Badger 44

Wooster 51, Mansfield Sr. 48

Wooster Triway 71, Orrville 47

Worthington Christian 58, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40

Worthington Kilbourne 70, Dublin Scioto 39

Youngs. Chaney High School 60, Youngs. Boardman 58

Youngs. East 60, Youngs. Ursuline 58

Youngs. Liberty 61, Columbiana Crestview 54

Youngs. Mooney 60, Louisville 48

Youngs. Valley Christian 49, Leetonia 33

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alliance Marlington vs. Akr. East, ppd.

Batavia vs. Cin. Madeira, ccd.

Bishop Fenwick vs. Day. Belmont, ccd.

Chillicothe Unioto vs. Washington C.H., ppd.

Chillicothe Zane Trace vs. Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ccd.

Chillicothe vs. Sardinia Eastern Brown, ccd.

Cin. West Clermont vs. Cin. Anderson, ccd.

Cols. DeSales vs. Cols. Africentric, ppd.

Cols. Hamilton Twp. vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ppd.

Cols. Linden-McKinley vs. Gahanna Lincoln, ppd.

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA vs. Cuyahoga Falls, ccd.

Day. Thurgood Marshall vs. Cin. Hughes, ccd.

Delaware Hayes vs. Mt. Vernon, ccd.

East vs. West, ppd.

Elyria vs. Brunswick, ccd.

Galloway Westland vs. Cols. Independence, ppd.

Girard vs. Jefferson Area, ccd.

N. Olmsted vs. Olmsted Falls, ccd.

North Intl vs. Cols. Cristo Rey, ppd.

Parma Padua vs. Akr. North, ccd.

Pickerington Cent. vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd.

Sandusky vs. Ashland, ccd.

Strongsville vs. Solon, ppd.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Maumee, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/