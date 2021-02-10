Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 42
Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Smithville 16
Arlington 35, Pandora-Gilboa 29
Bellevue 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 36
Bishop Watterson 39, Bishop Hartley 38
Caledonia River Valley 61, Richwood N. Union 39
Canal Winchester 42, Sunbury Big Walnut 40
Carey 32, Arcadia 23
Castalia Margaretta 74, Attica Seneca E. 60
Cin. Princeton 64, Hamilton 25
Cle. St. Joseph 62, Cle. Cent. Cath. 11
Clyde 59, Sandusky 55
Convoy Crestview 66, Monroeville 28
Creston Norwayne 69, Rittman 25
Danville 59, Mt. Vernon 33
Defiance Ayersville 45, Continental 34
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58, Thomas Worthington 48
Dublin Coffman 59, Hilliard Bradley 35
Dublin Jerome 52, Hilliard Darby 45
Dublin Scioto 43, Westerville N. 34
Elmore Woodmore 69, Oak Harbor 47
Elyria Cath. 55, Bay Village Bay 45
Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Ottoville 39
Ft. Loramie 55, Maria Stein Marion Local 43
Ft. Recovery 52, Celina 25
Geneva 37, Chagrin Falls 36
Girard 45, Vienna Mathews 19
Grove City 54, Galloway Westland 19
Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Holgate 21
Kinsman Badger 75, Warren Lordstown 45
Lima Bath 72, Defiance Tinora 31
Louisville Aquinas 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 38
Mansfield Christian 66, Bucyrus 20
Mansfield Sr. 53, Lexington 43
Marion Pleasant 47, Galion 37
Middletown Madison Senior 49, Day. Oakwood 29
Millbury Lake 66, N. Baltimore 59
Minster 50, Kalida 17
New Bremen 44, Botkins 35
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Archbold 33
Paulding 69, Defiance 48
Pemberville Eastwood 51, Wapakoneta 45
Pettisville 37, Gorham Fayette 19
Plain City Jonathan Alder 44, Pataskala Licking Hts. 34
Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35
Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 34
Rockford Parkway 64, Spencerville 57, OT
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 70, Chillicothe 65
Seaman N. Adams 53, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 14
Shelby 55, Marion Harding 44
Sherwood Fairview 59, Montpelier 47
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 41, Martins Ferry 36
Union City Mississinawa Valley 43, Newton Local 41
Upper Sandusky 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 33
Van Wert Lincolnview 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 23
Vanlue 51, Jones Leadership Academy 12
Worthington Kilbourne 34, Westerville S. 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Antwerp vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ppd.
Coldwater vs. Elida, ppd.
Dola Hardin Northern vs. Bellefontaine Calvary Christian, ppd.
Groveport-Madison vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ccd.
___
