Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 42

Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Smithville 16

Arlington 35, Pandora-Gilboa 29

Bellevue 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 36

Bishop Watterson 39, Bishop Hartley 38

Caledonia River Valley 61, Richwood N. Union 39

Canal Winchester 42, Sunbury Big Walnut 40

Carey 32, Arcadia 23

Castalia Margaretta 74, Attica Seneca E. 60

Cin. Princeton 64, Hamilton 25

Cle. St. Joseph 62, Cle. Cent. Cath. 11

Clyde 59, Sandusky 55

Convoy Crestview 66, Monroeville 28

Creston Norwayne 69, Rittman 25

Danville 59, Mt. Vernon 33

Defiance Ayersville 45, Continental 34

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58, Thomas Worthington 48

Dublin Coffman 59, Hilliard Bradley 35

Dublin Jerome 52, Hilliard Darby 45

Dublin Scioto 43, Westerville N. 34

Elmore Woodmore 69, Oak Harbor 47

Elyria Cath. 55, Bay Village Bay 45

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Ottoville 39

Ft. Loramie 55, Maria Stein Marion Local 43

Ft. Recovery 52, Celina 25

Geneva 37, Chagrin Falls 36

Girard 45, Vienna Mathews 19

Grove City 54, Galloway Westland 19

Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Holgate 21

Kinsman Badger 75, Warren Lordstown 45

Lima Bath 72, Defiance Tinora 31

Louisville Aquinas 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 38

Mansfield Christian 66, Bucyrus 20

Mansfield Sr. 53, Lexington 43

Marion Pleasant 47, Galion 37

Middletown Madison Senior 49, Day. Oakwood 29

Millbury Lake 66, N. Baltimore 59

Minster 50, Kalida 17

New Bremen 44, Botkins 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Archbold 33

Paulding 69, Defiance 48

Pemberville Eastwood 51, Wapakoneta 45

Pettisville 37, Gorham Fayette 19

Plain City Jonathan Alder 44, Pataskala Licking Hts. 34

Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35

Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 34

Rockford Parkway 64, Spencerville 57, OT

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 70, Chillicothe 65

Seaman N. Adams 53, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 14

Shelby 55, Marion Harding 44

Sherwood Fairview 59, Montpelier 47

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 41, Martins Ferry 36

Union City Mississinawa Valley 43, Newton Local 41

Upper Sandusky 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 33

Van Wert Lincolnview 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 23

Vanlue 51, Jones Leadership Academy 12

Worthington Kilbourne 34, Westerville S. 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Antwerp vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ppd.

Coldwater vs. Elida, ppd.

Dola Hardin Northern vs. Bellefontaine Calvary Christian, ppd.

Groveport-Madison vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ccd.

